Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
69°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Harriet Hausman is an inspiration

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Ken, it was great to see you at the ACLU luncheon [My best St. Patrick's Day yet, Ken Trainor, Artbeat, March 22]. What an inspirational event, a balm for our troubled souls. Thanks so very much for your terrific article and, of course, I loved all the references to my wonderful mom. She's my social justice "rock star" and truly amazing in so many ways. I am blessed to be her daughter!

Speaking/writing of family, the involvement of both of my parents in the ACLU had a huge impact on our clan, especially now. Currently, there's a representative from every generation of our family actively working there, sans those slacker toddlers and babies:

Mom, of course, continues to be active on the executive committee.

In retirement (which I'm flunking!) I'm serving as a core volunteer. My hashtag is #tis-better-to-lend-a hand-than-wring-them. 

My nephew (one of Harriet's grandkids) is an immigration attorney with the New York office. He's a busy guy!

Lastly, because you recently enjoyed the Tchaikovsky opera, I want to tell you about the Sing to Live Community Chorus in which I participate. We're a group of almost 80 folks, men and women, whose lives have been touched by breast cancer. We sing to share the true joy and healing that is music! Although we are far from the Lyric, we are good, and our mission is great! We have a concert this weekend, Sunday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St. in Oak Park. Tickets at www.singtolive.org. 

In love and justice, 

Barbara Hausman

Chicago

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close