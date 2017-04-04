Harriet Hausman is an inspiration

Ken, it was great to see you at the ACLU luncheon [My best St. Patrick's Day yet, Ken Trainor, Artbeat, March 22]. What an inspirational event, a balm for our troubled souls. Thanks so very much for your terrific article and, of course, I loved all the references to my wonderful mom. She's my social justice "rock star" and truly amazing in so many ways. I am blessed to be her daughter!

Speaking/writing of family, the involvement of both of my parents in the ACLU had a huge impact on our clan, especially now. Currently, there's a representative from every generation of our family actively working there, sans those slacker toddlers and babies:

Mom, of course, continues to be active on the executive committee.

In retirement (which I'm flunking!) I'm serving as a core volunteer. My hashtag is #tis-better-to-lend-a hand-than-wring-them.

My nephew (one of Harriet's grandkids) is an immigration attorney with the New York office. He's a busy guy!

Lastly, because you recently enjoyed the Tchaikovsky opera, I want to tell you about the Sing to Live Community Chorus in which I participate. We're a group of almost 80 folks, men and women, whose lives have been touched by breast cancer. We sing to share the true joy and healing that is music! Although we are far from the Lyric, we are good, and our mission is great! We have a concert this weekend, Sunday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St. in Oak Park. Tickets at www.singtolive.org.

In love and justice,

Barbara Hausman

Chicago