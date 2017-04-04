Gas station crime prompts concern
Residents looking for answers, send message of unity after shooting
On most days the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Ave. is a real convenience for Christina Waters, who lives across the street and frequents the business regularly for milk, cheese and other household goods.
But over the last several months she's grown worried about the business and the criminal activity it attracts.
Between June of 2016 and mid-February, the 24-hour gas station has experienced at least seven motor vehicle thefts — worth a combined $87,900 in stolen property — and two separate incidents involving guns, a nonfatal shooting of a gang member in February and an aggravated discharge of a firearm a month earlier.
Gunshots twice in under a month
Waters, who has lived across the street from the BP for 10 years, said her fears worsened after returning home on Feb. 11 to find the gas station cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Earlier that evening, at just after 8 p.m., a 21-year-old man, who claims to be a gang member, was shot in the leg at the gas station. The recently released incident report reveals that the man admitted to police that the shooting was "probably gang-related" but he would not testify in court against the shooter or cooperate with police in the investigation.
Waters said she already was aware of criminal activity at the gas station, but it was the Feb. 11 shooting that made her decide to take action.
Within a few days, she and others organized a march from the gas station to New Life Ministries church, 634 N. Austin Blvd., to show that residents in Oak Park and Chicago's Austin neighborhood are unified in their desire to prevent crime.
All it takes is "one stray bullet" for her three children or anyone in the surrounding area to lose their life, Waters said in a recent interview.
About a month prior to the Feb. 11 shooting, shots were fired outside the gas station, but reportedly no one was hit. On Jan. 4, at approximately 5:07 p.m., video surveillance at the store captured two men exit the store. One of the men is seen in the video pointing a handgun on Taylor and ducking "while several patrons are observed running in different directions indicating that a shot was fired," according to the report.
The man seen shooting in the video then handed a gun to his companion before the two got into their light-colored [possibly silver] SUV and fled westbound on Chicago Avenue.
One witness to the incident was standing on the east side of North Taylor Avenue when he heard a person say, "You need to stop tweaking, bro." The witness reportedly looked up and saw a man around the age of 20 holding a silver handgun with a black handle. The witness ran north on Taylor and heard one or two gunshots, according to the report.
Looking for answers
After the Feb. 11 shooting, Waters said, she and others began organizing the march, which moved down Austin Boulevard to "show our strength in numbers and unity and solidarity."
"We should not be afraid," she said.
She went door-to-door inviting residents in the area, many of whom were not aware a shooting had occurred.
"I find that alarming," she said. "We have all these families here, and if you're not aware of what's going on, how do you know what to tell your kids?"
The meeting was attended by a resident Oak Park beat cop and Harry Singh, son of Daljit Singh, owner of the gas station.
Waters and others requested that police not only step up patrols in the area but that they use the low-cost policing trick of parking an unmanned patrol car near the gas station when an officer is unavailable. Police have done both, she said.
The police presence near the BP is so noticeable now, she sees a manned patrol car on Chicago almost every day when she leaves for work and again when she returns home.
She is also encouraging BP owner Daljit Singh to stop selling 3-for-a-dollar cigars, which she believes are used to roll so-called marijuana blunts.
"I asked him if he could re-evaluate what he's selling. He was not as receptive to it, and that was after the shooting."
Singh did agree to put up a flier announcing the march and public meeting, Waters said.
Harry Singh told Wednesday Journal he, too, has noticed a substantially increased police presence around the BP since the Feb. 11 shooting, with patrols every 30 to 40 minutes.
Neighbors of the gas station aren't the only ones who are worried, Singh said.
"It's part of living but it's scary," he said, adding that the proliferation of guns is a big part of the problem.
Singh said his family has owned the BP and the nearby GoLo gas station down the street at 330 Chicago Ave.
The BP's proximity to the city has made it a bigger target for crime, Singh said.
He is aware of the neighbors' requests for the BP to stop selling cheap cigars used for rolling blunts, but he said not selling them would put his competitors at an unfair advantage.
"I will stop selling cigars if all the stores coming before me and [those] on the edge [of town] stop selling them too," he said.
A 24-hour business
While Waters is taking a more measured approach toward the BP, others in the neighborhood believe limiting the gas station's hours of operations is part of the solution.
Waters met with Anthony Clark, executive director of Suburban Unity Alliance, to help organize the march. Clark told Wednesday Journal there is "no question" that the store's hours of operation are a problem.
"Common sense will tell you that you are going to invite negativity to your establishment [if you're open all night]," he said. "We have a suburban business with city practices. If it comes to a point where businesses are not going to change their practices or update their policies, then pressure will be applied.
"I'm not here to shut down the business," he added. "I know it's a family and they have to make a living as well, but they are making their business off the community."
Waters noted that neighbors chatting online, particularly on the Facebook fan page, North East Oak Park Community Group, have advocated working to close the BP during the late night.
But of the nine major crimes committed there since the beginning of 2016, only three took place after 10 p.m. — all three were car thefts — and only one of those took place past midnight.
Waters said that even though she understands the urge to target the late-night hours, she doesn't believe it will solve the problem.
"I don't know that is the solution," she said. "The fact is those incidents have occurred during [daytime] business hours."
Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose also doesn't believe limiting the gas station's hours of operation will cut down on crime at the location.
"Hours of operation is not a concern of mine," Ambrose told Wednesday Journal. "My concern is making sure there is a police presence throughout the community."
He noted that police have increased patrols in the area and continue to hold monthly community meetings with the public. He believes the warm weather in January and February led to an uptick in crime.
"I think that definitely played a part."
Closing the gas station down during the late-night hours could be difficult because it does not appear that the business needs a special permit of any sort to operate 24/7, according to village spokesman David Powers, who said in an email response to questions: "As best as can be determined, the station does not have any kind of special permission to operate 24 hours. Restrictions on hours could be part of a special-use permit. Provisions of special-use permits are determined on a case-by-case basis."
Singh said he does not believe limiting the BP's hours will help cut down on crime. Since his family first bought the store seven years ago, there has always been some crime, he said, and those calling for limited hours should consider that.
A carjacking took place down the street from the gas station shortly after the Feb. 11 shooting, he noted.
"Do we want to block the roads now, too? Or maybe we should have a curfew, so people can't get out of the house after 8 p.m."
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
10 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise....
By Bill Kopper
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...
By Bryan Rekar
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM
Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM
Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM
It is important to Jason's that he points out to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM
My understanding is that it's the multiplier...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM
Bryan Rekar from OPRF Facebook Verified
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've seen the "garbage dump" by non-resident minorities. It's a sad statement on the culture and amount of disrespect people have for the community. Several years ago I was driving east down Lake Street, near the Theater, when the convertible car in front of me stopped, and the driver opened his door and dropped his empty malt liquor bottle on the pavement, closed the door and continued driving. Last week riding to work on the L, I saw a kid get off the train and stick both hands into his pocket and them bring them out to empty about 50 Starburst wrappers on the ground. The week before, I watched a guy try to dump a bag of garbage on the floor of the train. I had made eye contact, so he stopped, but I watched him as he got off at Clark and Lake and proceeded to throw it under a bench. How difficult is it to throw garbage away in a garbage can?
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago, the police are reporting thru the Chicago Tribune Suburb Section, two men entered the store , one of them implied a handgun, robbing the store. This was at 10;30 PM Saturday 08 April 2017. The police are asking for anyone with information to call them at the Station. The good news is that one of the subjects brought his own plastic bag to carry off the money. The date ,time and location of the next community meeting will be announced. Weather conditions were cool dry and clear about 55 degrees. I dearly hope this is a misprint.
Robert Zeh Facebook Verified
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:37 AM
Unless I'm missing something about why being open 24 hours is a problem (and the police chief doesn't think it is), this isn't the kind of community involvement that is going to encourage people to locate their businesses in Oak Park.
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 8:18 AM
You can place the police on horseback,motorcycles,foot,helicopter,pedway and it wont make any difference. This is not a question of transportation but who,how the officer comes in contact with the criminal element. More patrols are useless if the police don't make stops on the criminal element. That causes problems because that usually means stopping African American males, which makes complaints, which causes hesitation. Part of this is the Fergueson Effect, which is officers going fetal to protect themselves, at the expense of the victims. The recent yearly crime stats showed a 91% increase in calls for service. That means the officers are handing in a full work sheet of low level assignments and not making contact with the criminal faction. In this case the officers are literally hiding in open sight at the gas station. Which is akin to the Curt Vonnegut infantry animal in Slaughterhouse Five Field infantry soldiers know how to survive, they dig fox holes..Leaderless, mercenary exempt rank management also plays a part in this. Crime in Oak Park is the unspoken of tax residents must pay. If memory serves me correct there are some 12 unsolved murders (plus an unsolved child abduction) that means that some people paid the Oak Park tax with their lives. This issue of placing a squad car at a gas station is about 35 years old. This was done at Austin and Harrison. Officers would fight for the assignment, so they could study for their college classes while doing immobile patrol for a couple of hours.I really enjoyed the Chiefs comment about how the warm winter weather plays a factor in this problem. I cant wait to ride my bicycle in the area during the summer.
David Gulbransen Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 9:22 PM
First, I don't think the empty police car is fooling anyone, and I don't think reporting on it matters, either. Second, as pointed out below, that BP is hardly the only 24 hour business in the area. More *actual* patrols might be a good idea and working *with* the business owners instead of against them. I find it hard to believe that they like having their stores robbed, either.
Natalie Stein Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 8:12 PM
If, you want the gas station closed overnight no 24/7 operation are you then going to also close 7Eleven just down the street? I have lost count how many times that store has been robbed. The laundromat at Chicago and Austin is open 24/7 with questionable persons that hang out there, are you going to close that too? Fair is fair. Do you know how much crime with guns occurs in the area bounded by just Chicago to Lake, Austin to Ridgeland that is never reported in our local papers and also assaults and robberies? We need more patrols with both marked and unmarked cars, police on foot and summer on bicycles. What is a major problem is culture which is more difficult to change and that includes the battle cry of liberal minds in Oak Park whom I have on more than one occasion make the comment " the poor from Austin come here, they know they can get something here, you can't blame them ". That is an EXCUSE not to mention a poor one condoning the activity. People don't want to get involved and look the other way until it is them and then they care. This criminal activity is not limited to late night or overnight it occurs all times of the day in Oak Park.
Mary Pikul Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:47 PM
Diddo Christine Vernon. It's not just crime and guns coming over from Austin. I was at a gas station on Madison. A car of 4 young black men pulled up. Window in back went down. Marijuana wafted out. And then a large bag of garbage. Dropped right there by the pumps.
Christine Vernon Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:18 PM
It's great that we have citizens like Christina Waters in the community, advocating for safety for neighbors and children. Reporting like this is always confusing though, talking about police... "that they use the low-cost policing trick of parking an unmanned patrol car near the gas station when an officer if unavailable". ???? Be sure and get that information out there!!??? If owners of businesses where shady business is going on don't do everything they can do to bring safety to their customers and neighbors, then people should commence to use boycotts and yes, as suggested below, write to corporate headquarters about the negative operation of one of their franchises.. Owners have to be all-in with residents when it comes to public safety. If they are, we know they will be even more successful and respected.
Michael D Brown from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 5:37 PM
This is interesting because just yesterday my daughter while filling up her car at the GoLo station just down the street noticed that a car with two men pulled up next to hers; they watched her pump the gas but they themselves did not get out of the car nor did they get gas. She felt uncomfortable so she discontinued the purchase and drive away from the premises and at that time the other car pulled away apparently making no purchase. Odd behavior. I'm wondering if now that there's more police presence down at the BP station that the problems could move further west on Chicago Avenue.
James Peters from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 4th, 2017 5:18 PM
Find pressure points. ONE could be BP. If this station is a franchise, contact the franchising people at BP and tell them how this location is hurting the BP brand. Tell them the Ill will it is generating in the community. TWO. Is the business a public nuisance? (Given all the crime it seems to generate, could be a possibility.) Got a lawyer in your community group? The village could be a vehicle to dealing with the business as a public nuisance. Find as many pressure points as you can. How about this?"kids march against stray bullets. The Chicago media might even buy into something like that. Good luck!