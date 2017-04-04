Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Friars finish third at Witsman Invite in boys tennis

Fenwick boys tennis will compete for Catholic League North title

Hosted annually by Oak Park and River Forest High School, this year's Rudy Witsman Invite had a decidedly Chicago Catholic League flavor at the top of the team standings on Saturday.

Loyola won the championship with 42 points, followed by conference rivals St. Ignatius (38) and Fenwick (34). OPRF finished fourth (26) as the highest non-CCL team, with Evanston (18), Marist (12), Brother Rice (7) and Leyden (6) completing the eight-team field.

"This is a great way to start the season and always a fantastic tournament," OPRF coach John Morlidge said. "With Loyola, St. Ignatius, Fenwick and ourselves competing in the tournament, it's a good field of teams."

While both the Friars and Huskies are still tinkering with their lineups, the former is front-loaded with talent at the top two singles positions.

Sophomore Carlos Gutierrez and junior Nico Halter slot in at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, respectively, for the Friars. Gutierrez dropped only 10 games in three straight sets wins at Witsman. He defeated St. Ignatius senior Bobby Sollberg 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Fenwick junior Nico Halter went 2-1 at second singles to earn a runner-up showing.

"Carlos had a great finish last year by going to the second day of the state finals," said Fenwick coach Gerard Sullivan. "He's played about 45 matches at big tournaments since last year's state finals tournament. He's a big, strong kid who has improved the technique on his strokes.

"Nico is our No. 2 singles but plays Carlos pretty close in practice. I have to say they are almost neck and neck. Nico is also our top doubles players."

 On Saturday, the Friars also fared well in doubles with the tandems of Mike Prabhu/Jeff Cappelli, Marty Nield/Liam Collins and Chris Sedlacek/Justin Wakely winning two of three matches as well.

Ryan Castellano and Antonio Bosco are experienced players who could also contribute for the Friars this spring.

"We have competitive players on our team," Nield said. "Carlos and Nico are really good players at the top of our lineup. It's fun playing against them. I think we all like playing every day and making each other better."

The Witsman Invite served as a preview of the Chicago Catholic League North race. Loyola, St. Ignatius and Fenwick, along with De La Salle, are the top contenders to win the conference championship.

"It's a very competitive conference," Sullivan said. "Last year, the Chicago Catholic League expanded, too, with the addition of schools like Marmion, Montini and St. Francis so it's getting even tougher.

"We'll have our hands full but that's a good thing. From a coach's perspective, the fact that every kid on this team is willing to improve is all I need."

Fenwick welcomes De La Salle to Taylor Park for a conference match on Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

 

 

