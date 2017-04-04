Eagles fan loves Jameson whiskey, hates paying- Oak Park and River Forest police reports March 19- April 3

By Timothy Inklebarger

Eagles fan loves Jameson whiskey, hates paying

Someone wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat and sweatshirt stole two bottles of Jameson Irish whiskey from Carnival Foods, 824 S. Oak Park Ave., at 7:05 p.m. on March 27. The thief, whose gender was not revealed in the police report, entered the grocery store, took the whiskey, exited the store and headed southbound on Oak Park Avenue on foot. The loss was $62.04.

Attempted robbery

A Forest Park woman was the target of an attempted robbery in front of the Walgreen's at 811 Madison St. at 1 p.m. on March 23. A man approached her and asked the woman for spare change. When she refused, he followed her across the street and struck her in the forehead with a green glass bottle and attempted to take her purse. No loss was reported.

Residential burglary

A residence in the first block of Greenfield was burglarized sometime between 3 a.m. on March 26 and 9:30 a.m. on April 1. The burglar used a pry tool to the rear door to gain entry and then stole a 45-inch Samsung TV and a Citizen brand watch. The estimated loss was $1,450.

A residence in the 700 block of north Grove Avenue was burglarized sometime between 11:30 p.m. on March 29 and 8:45 a.m. on March 30. The burglar entered the residence through the closed and locked rear door and then stole two Vaio laptop computers and cash. The estimated loss was $2,150.

Burglary from motor vehicle

A gray 2013 Volkswagen was burglarized in the 1100 block of Schneider Avenue at 11:50 p.m. on April 1. The man gained entry to an underground parking garage by unknown means and then entered the Volkswagen by means of an unlocked door. He then stole credit cards and prescription sunglasses. The estimated loss was $3,000.

A Ford Explorer and Ford Taurus were burglarized in the 800 block of South Lombard sometime between 8 p.m. on March 25 and 1:41 a.m. on March 26. The burglar entered the carport and ransacked both vehicles, removing three quarters from the center console of one of the vehicles. Police estimated the loss at $0.75 in the report.

A Mazda was burglarized in the 100 block of Harrison while it was parked in a lot at the corner of Harrison and Lombard sometime between 9:15 p.m. on March 25 and 10 a.m. on March 26. The burglar emptied a bag in the trunk of the vehicle and stole a silver iPod and plastic case. The estimated loss was $200.

A white 2016 Dodge Caravan was burglarized in the 900 block of South Oak Park Avenue sometime between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on March 26. The burglar, by unknown means, gained entry to the vehicle and then stole a black cloth laptop bag containing a Hewlett-Packard laptop. The estimated loss was $500.

Forgery arrest

A 43-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor forgery and possession of a fraudulent document after he attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to buy merchandise at the Whole Foods Market at 7245 W. Lake St. at 4:37 p.m. on March 28. The counterfeit bill was of poor quality and the store management believed the subject knowingly attempted to defraud the store.

Burglary

Ronnie's Mini Mart, 1116 South Blvd., was burglarized at 1:42 a.m. on March 26. A man was seen kicking the glass door to the business and then removing nine cartons of cigarettes and a retail box containing candy bars. He then ran eastbound on North Boulevard. The estimated loss was $2,020.

Retail theft

The Walgreen's retail store at 811 Madison St. was the target of retail theft sometime between 6 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. The thief, by unknown means, stole four electronic headphones and three speakers. The estimated loss was $170.

