Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Dominican builds bridges with Mexican universities

President Donna Carroll says exchange now more important than ever

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

President Donna Carroll

In the era of Donald Trump, partnerships with our neighbors south of the Rio Grande hold an even greater meaning, according to Dominican University President Donna Carroll.

Carroll joined a delegation of 24 presidents from independent colleges across the U.S. last week in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the first summit of its kind with their Mexican counterparts. 

Carroll not only attended the conference organized by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and the Mexican Federation of Private Higher Education Institutions (FIMPES) in late March, she was a speaker at the event, which aims to emphasize the importance of international exchange opportunities.

It's a natural fit for Carroll, whose freshman class this school year was made up of 63 percent Hispanic students. The university also has been a vocal supporter of immigrant rights, declaring the River Forest-based institution a sanctuary campus in late 2016.

The summit, "Reaffirming the North American Spirit of Collaboration in Higher Education: Creating Bridges for Communication" aims to strengthen relationships for shared opportunities in research and development, exchanges with students and faculty, and for cross-border internships.

"When this conversation [between universities] began several years ago it was about partnerships and collaboration," Carroll said in a telephone interview. "In this current political context it takes on a larger significance."

Carroll says by creating relationships with other institutions that share common values and a commitment to collaboration "a lot of different initiatives will emerge."

She said the Trump administration has created "a great deal of uncertainty that makes students and families feel anxious about the future."

"It puts a lot of stress on students that is distracting from their primary task, which should be their education and planning for the future," Carroll said, noting that the trip sends both a practical and symbolic message. 

Carroll added that "Dominican's strong stance in identifying itself as a sanctuary campus was received very well in Mexico. I was proud to be able to represent the university, and I'm proud of the courageous position we've taken."

Mexican institutions of higher education that attended the summit were Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Universidad Panamericana, and Universidad del Valle de Atemajac.

Council of Independent Colleges President Richard Ekman said in a press release that the "in the current climate of constrained international cooperation, CIC reaffirms the importance of international exchange for the preparation of informed citizens and responsible global participants."

"Our Mexican neighbors have a special relationship to colleges in the U.S.," he said.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close