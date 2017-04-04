Dominican builds bridges with Mexican universities

In the era of Donald Trump, partnerships with our neighbors south of the Rio Grande hold an even greater meaning, according to Dominican University President Donna Carroll.

Carroll joined a delegation of 24 presidents from independent colleges across the U.S. last week in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the first summit of its kind with their Mexican counterparts.

Carroll not only attended the conference organized by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and the Mexican Federation of Private Higher Education Institutions (FIMPES) in late March, she was a speaker at the event, which aims to emphasize the importance of international exchange opportunities.

It's a natural fit for Carroll, whose freshman class this school year was made up of 63 percent Hispanic students. The university also has been a vocal supporter of immigrant rights, declaring the River Forest-based institution a sanctuary campus in late 2016.

The summit, "Reaffirming the North American Spirit of Collaboration in Higher Education: Creating Bridges for Communication" aims to strengthen relationships for shared opportunities in research and development, exchanges with students and faculty, and for cross-border internships.

"When this conversation [between universities] began several years ago it was about partnerships and collaboration," Carroll said in a telephone interview. "In this current political context it takes on a larger significance."

Carroll says by creating relationships with other institutions that share common values and a commitment to collaboration "a lot of different initiatives will emerge."

She said the Trump administration has created "a great deal of uncertainty that makes students and families feel anxious about the future."

"It puts a lot of stress on students that is distracting from their primary task, which should be their education and planning for the future," Carroll said, noting that the trip sends both a practical and symbolic message.

Carroll added that "Dominican's strong stance in identifying itself as a sanctuary campus was received very well in Mexico. I was proud to be able to represent the university, and I'm proud of the courageous position we've taken."

Mexican institutions of higher education that attended the summit were Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Universidad Panamericana, and Universidad del Valle de Atemajac.

Council of Independent Colleges President Richard Ekman said in a press release that the "in the current climate of constrained international cooperation, CIC reaffirms the importance of international exchange for the preparation of informed citizens and responsible global participants."

"Our Mexican neighbors have a special relationship to colleges in the U.S.," he said.

