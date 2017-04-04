D200 board president ousted

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Jeff Weissglass, the sitting District 200 school board president, has lost his bid for a second term. He came in fifth-place among seven active candidates running for four seats on the school board.

Two candidates, Christian Chiakulas and Albert Sye, dropped out of the race before tonight's election but their names still appeared on the ballot. Chiakulas still managed to pick up 1,296 votes, good for 3 percent. Sye picked up 729 votes, less than 2 percent.

Weissglass was separated from sitting board member Tom Cofsky, the fourth-highest vote-getter, by fewer than 400 votes. Sitting board member Jackie Moore garnered around 19 percent of the vote. She was followed by Craig Iseli and Matt Baron, who picked up 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

