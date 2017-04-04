D200 board president ousted
Two new faces round out the 7-member school board
Jeff Weissglass, the sitting District 200 school board president, has lost his bid for a second term. He came in fifth-place among seven active candidates running for four seats on the school board.
Two candidates, Christian Chiakulas and Albert Sye, dropped out of the race before tonight's election but their names still appeared on the ballot. Chiakulas still managed to pick up 1,296 votes, good for 3 percent. Sye picked up 729 votes, less than 2 percent.
Weissglass was separated from sitting board member Tom Cofsky, the fourth-highest vote-getter, by fewer than 400 votes. Sitting board member Jackie Moore garnered around 19 percent of the vote. She was followed by Craig Iseli and Matt Baron, who picked up 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
Andrew Hibel Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 5:25 PM
Barbara, the latest audited financial statement can be found at: http://www.oprfhs.org/business-office/documents/20160630OakParkandRiverForestHighSchoolDistrict200CAFR.pdf In addition, additional and historical financial information can be found at: http://www.oprfhs.org/business-office/Reports.cfm
Teresa Powell Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 3:20 PM
To get the latest election results, go to www.cookcountyclerk.com, where the results are reported. Choose the category you are interested in and scroll down to the listing for Oak Park. Absentee ballots will be counted and added to totals over the next several weeks with certification of the election by April 25. Newly elected members will be sworn in in May.
Leslie Roberts Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 1:42 PM
Just give us all the names of the candidates, the actual amount of votes they received and the percentage of the total votes for that office. The presentation was confusing and biased. I thought journalism was reporting the facts of who what where when ... Can't even figure out the winners with this report!
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 10:25 AM
When any Board does not respond appropriately to serious issues and matters , is reckless in the decisions and choices they make, spends money recklessly on outrageous salaries & benefits-Attorneys-consultants etc without providing an Audit of exactly how money is being spent( $ should be allocated for improving the outcomes for all students/children so they can realize their full potential, not on luxury pools and outrageous salaries for the adults in the building). And when any Board chooses to not acknowledge and appropriately respond to formal statements made to the Board by the taxed til it hurts residents--it is time for them to be voted out. Hopefully the new boss won't be like the old boss--time will tell.
Melanie Joyce Halvorson from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 8:27 AM
Jeff, I thank you for your service, too. The board and the school will suffer for your absence.
Gail Nam from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 12:46 AM
Jeff, thank you for your service.