Community Bank Opens New Home in River Forest

By Advertising Department

In early April, Community Bank of Oak Park River Forest will be moving its River Forest branch into a new location at 7751 Lake Street. The bank's new home in the Drummond Building re-establishes a banking hub in the historic building and also makes local banking eminently more convenient for residents of River Forest and Oak Park.

Ruth McLaren, Senior Vice President Operations, notes that the move from the current office just down the block at 7777 Lake St. has been a long time coming. "We opened the River Forest branch almost fifteen years ago, and the branch grew immediately. It took us a while to find the right space for a move up."

When a large corner office space became available in the Drummond Building on the corner of Franklin and Lake, Bob Ellison, Vice President Operations and Information Technology, said it was a great fit for Community Bank's River Forest branch.

He points out the building is situated in a local historic district and was originally designed by noted local architect William Drummond to house a bank. "It doesn't look dramatically different from when it was built in 1915. We worked closely with the Historic Preservation Committee to maintain the character of the building."

Charged with the build-out of the space, Ellison and his team worked hard to maintain the brick building's historic character and also focused on making sure the offices suit the way people bank today.

"We will have approximately three times the amount of available space for our employees and customers, and we'll be able to provide parking and drive up teller and ATM services."

Mary Beth Montroy McIntosh, Vice President and River Forest Branch Manager, a longtime River Forest resident and Community Bank employee for over fifteen years, notes that the new space fills a niche for customers. "Our bank has wanted to deliver drive-up banking services for years. We're thrilled about the new space and the opportunity it provides for the community."

The larger space will also enable Community Bank to more easily meet the needs of all banking clients. Ann Schimmel, Vice President Private Banking, who also lives in the community, is excited to expand the bank's offerings in River Forest.

"We're starting a private banking group in River Forest. With the new office space, we'll be able to focus on small businesses, non-profits and families who want to bank within their own community."

Ellison thinks the modern amenities inside the building will make coming to the bank more pleasant for employees as well as the clients they serve. A state-of-the-art lobby ATM will be available 24 hours a day for withdrawals and envelope-less deposits.

"Customers can bank on their own, when they want to, where they want to in our lobby ATM or at our 24-hour drive up ATM. As the software continues to change, the machines can be updated."

A fireplace and 60-inch television screen for marketing updates will give the lobby a homey feel, and the parking lot area will feature a patio with benches, allowing clients to linger in nice weather. On the exterior, a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired clock will mark the corner of Franklin and Lake for the community. Ellison sees it as a symbol of the bank's role in the heart of River Forest.

"I really think it's going to be a landmark in the community. It will become a thing for people to say they're meeting at the Community Bank clock."

Community Bank President and CEO Walter Healy stated "This new location really demonstrates the care and commitment we have to the River Forest community. We are looking forward to serving our customers from this new facility for many years to come."