Charles Samec, 80
Minister and teacher
Opinion: Obituaries
Charles Edward Samec, PhD, 80, of Carol Stream and a former 37-year resident of Oak Park, died on March 31, 2017 at Central DuPage Hospital. Born in Berwyn, he graduated from Morton High School, attended Morton Jr. College, and graduated from Wheaton College with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He attended Northern Illinois Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Master of Divinity degree. He also attended Loyola University where he received his M.A. and then a PhD in Education and History. His thesis for this was "A History of the Amherst Project: Revising the Teaching of American History, 1959-1972."
He was ordained a Baptist minister at the Oak Park Avenue Baptist Church (now First Baptist of Oak Park) and in 1965 he began teaching at Morton West High School. Over the years he taught at various universities, including DePaul University, Wheaton College, Loyola University, Morton College, Triton College, and College of DuPage. He participated in a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for teachers in 1992 at University of Illinois Chicago.
Thanks to the Chicago Historical Society's gracious hospitality and resources, his final work was published in 1993, titled, "The History of Cicero Township: Cartographic Perspective." He retired in 1999 to pursue his many hobbies and spend time with his family and friends.
Charles Samec is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 56 years; his children, Robin (Steven) Christensen and Michael (Anna) Samec; his brother, Bob (Rosemary) Samec; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Stella (nee Janovsky) Samec.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., with a memorial service on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oak Park, 820 Ontario St., followed by private interment.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Salvation Army or First Baptist Church of Oak Park or a no-kill animal shelter.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise....
By Bill Kopper
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...
By Bryan Rekar
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM
Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM
Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM
It is important to Jason's that he points out to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM
My understanding is that it's the multiplier...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM