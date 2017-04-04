Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Charles Samec, 80

Minister and teacher

Opinion: Obituaries

Charles Samec

Charles Edward Samec, PhD, 80, of Carol Stream and a former 37-year resident of Oak Park, died on March 31, 2017 at Central DuPage Hospital. Born in Berwyn, he graduated from Morton High School, attended Morton Jr. College, and graduated from Wheaton College with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He attended Northern Illinois Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Master of Divinity degree. He also attended Loyola University where he received his M.A. and then a PhD in Education and History. His thesis for this was "A History of the Amherst Project: Revising the Teaching of American History, 1959-1972." 

He was ordained a Baptist minister at the Oak Park Avenue Baptist Church (now First Baptist of Oak Park) and in 1965 he began teaching at Morton West High School. Over the years he taught at various universities, including DePaul University, Wheaton College, Loyola University, Morton College, Triton College, and College of DuPage. He participated in a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for teachers in 1992 at University of Illinois Chicago. 

Thanks to the Chicago Historical Society's gracious hospitality and resources, his final work was published in 1993, titled, "The History of Cicero Township: Cartographic Perspective." He retired in 1999 to pursue his many hobbies and spend time with his family and friends. 

Charles Samec is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 56 years; his children, Robin (Steven) Christensen and Michael (Anna) Samec; his brother, Bob (Rosemary) Samec; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Stella (nee Janovsky) Samec. 

Visitation will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., with a memorial service on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oak Park, 820 Ontario St., followed by private interment. 

In lieu of flowers, please support the Salvation Army or First Baptist Church of Oak Park or a no-kill animal shelter. 

