Beyond downtown
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
Whether or not the 18-story Albion project ever gets built at 1000 Lake Street, the wonderful reality is that the basic work of redeveloping Downtown Oak Park is now done. There will be tweaks and upgrades but beyond the prime spot at Lake and Forest, the heavy lifting is done.
That will, after decades of hand-wringing, micro-managing, under-thinking and over-thinking our downtown, allow the economic development energy in Oak Park to shift to other vital opportunities.
Clearly, village government has declared Madison Street the next vital target for development. We wait to see if the Jupiter Realty mixed-use project at Madison and Oak Park garners the anchor tenant necessary to move this large mixed-use project forward. We agree with the decision to focus on Madison. There are big opportunities — the village controls key parcels and the upside is huge with so much long-term under-performance on the street.
We're also glad to see planning expand to the two streets that border Oak Park on the north and south sides. Both North Avenue and Roosevelt are largely obsolete mish-mashes of uses and structures. But with heavy traffic and strong residential neighborhoods abutting them (and we're including both Chicago's Galewood and Berwyn) there is room for growth and for renewal.
This will all take time, collaboration and invention. We're ready.
Judith Alexander from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 5:09 PM
Of course, The North Avenue District agrees with the Wednesday Journal that it's time to move the Village Board's revitalization focus beyond downtown and to its north (and south) border streets. It's true that the Village has retained a consultant to help plan how best to finance revitalization efforts on both streets. But there are a big differences between Roosevelt Rd. and North Ave. Roosevelt Rd. has a land use plan that was implemented with a streetscape and similar zoning that give it a unified look and feel, and make it more pedestrian-friendly. North Avenue has no such plan, Its streetscape covers just the western third (Harlem to Oak Park Ave.), despite plans and promises to extend it all the way to Austin Blvd. North Avenue urgently needs a land use plan that is promptly implemented if we are to take advantage of the current favorable development cycle. Fortunately, new Village trustees Deno J. Andrews, Dan Moroney, and James Taglia are all on record as supporting North Avenue revitalization, and so are several Village board incumbents including Trustee Andrea Button Ott and Trustee Bob Tucker. Chris Taliaferro - 29th Ward Alderman is supportive, too. And we appreciate the support of Richard Boykin, Senator Don Harmon and State Representative Camille Y. Lilly. Unfortunately, there is another big difference between North Ave. and Roosevelt Rd. The City of Chicago is a lot more difficult to work with than Berwyn and Cicero, as Anan Abu-Taleb observed at his 3/15 community forum.