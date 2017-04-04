Beyond downtown

By Editorial

Our Views

Whether or not the 18-story Albion project ever gets built at 1000 Lake Street, the wonderful reality is that the basic work of redeveloping Downtown Oak Park is now done. There will be tweaks and upgrades but beyond the prime spot at Lake and Forest, the heavy lifting is done.

That will, after decades of hand-wringing, micro-managing, under-thinking and over-thinking our downtown, allow the economic development energy in Oak Park to shift to other vital opportunities.

Clearly, village government has declared Madison Street the next vital target for development. We wait to see if the Jupiter Realty mixed-use project at Madison and Oak Park garners the anchor tenant necessary to move this large mixed-use project forward. We agree with the decision to focus on Madison. There are big opportunities — the village controls key parcels and the upside is huge with so much long-term under-performance on the street.

We're also glad to see planning expand to the two streets that border Oak Park on the north and south sides. Both North Avenue and Roosevelt are largely obsolete mish-mashes of uses and structures. But with heavy traffic and strong residential neighborhoods abutting them (and we're including both Chicago's Galewood and Berwyn) there is room for growth and for renewal.

This will all take time, collaboration and invention. We're ready.