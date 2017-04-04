Betty Johnsen, 85

Betty R. Johnsen, RN (nee Miller), 85, a former 50-year resident of Oak Park, died on March 25, 2017. She is survived by her children, David, Karen (Marc) Wesseler and Steven (Colleen); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Russell (Jane) Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E.

A memorial service took place on April 1 at Oak Park's Calvary Memorial Church, followed by private interment.

The family appreciates donations in her name to Moody Church Broadcasting Ministry.

Arrangements were handled by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.