Beauty vs. the Beast

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

We need soul time, now more than ever, to refresh and renew as we become more involved in the resistance. And we need beauty, in itself a form of resistance — to overcome the unrelenting ugliness, emitting like swamp gas daily from the bottomland of Washington D.C.

We need Beauty to battle the Beast.

Soul time, of course, can't just be turned on and off as we do the media. But time for the soul is often a precondition to experiencing beauty. It also works the other way — experiencing beauty has a way of connecting us with our soul.

"Our time is hungry in spirit," writes the late Irish poet/philosopher John O'Donohue in his wonderful book, Beauty – The Invisible Embrace.

"In some unnoticed way we have managed to inflict severe surgery on ourselves. We have separated soul from experience, become utterly taken up with the outside world, and allowed the interior life to shrink. … When we devote no time to the inner life, we lose the habit of soul. We become accustomed to keeping things at surface level. The deeper questions about who we are and what we are here for visit us less and less. If we allow time for soul, we will come to sense its dark and luminous depth. If we fail to acquaint ourselves with soul, we will remain strangers in our own lives."

The ugliness and conflict of our time, as it turns out, far from destroying beauty, provides an opening.

"Beauty," O'Donohue writes, "does not belong exclusively to the regions of light and loveliness, cut off from the conflict and conversation of oppositions. The vigour and vitality of beauty derives precisely from the heart of difference. No life is one-sided; the life of each of us is animated by the inner conversation of forces which counter and complement each other. Beauty inhabits the cutting edge of creativity — mediating between the known and the unknown, light and darkness, masculine and feminine, visible and invisible, chaos and meaning, sound and silence, self and others."

I've been reading Beauty, akin to a book-length prose poem, incrementally during wee-hour waking, one of the times my soul "shows up," when words become more resonant and penetrating.

We have to invite the soul, writes author Parker Palmer in A Hidden Wholeness, by creating the conditions where it is likely to show up. We cannot summon the soul. We cannot imperiously will it to appear.

"Like a wild animal," Palmer writes, "the soul is tough, resilient, resourceful, savvy, and self-sufficient; it knows how to survive in hard places. … Yet despite its toughness, the soul is shy. Just like a wild animal, it seeks safety in the dense underbrush, especially when other people are around. If we want to see a wild animal, we know that the last thing we should do is go crashing through the woods yelling for it to come out. But if we will walk quietly into the woods, sit patiently at the base of a tree, breathe with the earth, and fade into our surroundings, the wild creature we seek might put in an appearance. We may see it only briefly and only out of the corner of an eye — but the sight is a gift we will always treasure as an end in itself."

Palmer contends "we know very little about creating spaces that invite the soul to make itself known."

One way is unstructured time. Last Friday night, I was alone and, instead of finding something to busy myself with, I called Jack Kernan, a former longtime Oak Parker and softball buddy of my dad's. They had grown up together on the West Side, and an unfortunate encounter with a puddle near second base during some halcyon afternoon of yore was the origin, I believe, of the nickname that stuck with him all these years: Muddy.

He had just sent out an email announcing his move to a new retirement facility from the one he had lived in since his wife Patsy passed. I had been promising to visit him, and his move prompted me to call. He was a wonderful friend to both my parents in their last years and I did not want to wait because Muddy recently turned 92.

He sounded wonderful — energized and optimistic. "I'm 92 but feel like I'm 29," he said. Muddy is one of those inspiring nonagenarians who is even more liberal than I am, of which there are many in these parts. Talking with him felt like tonic. He made me feel younger.

I also called Emil Messina, my barber, who just retired after 75 years of cutting hair. Now 89 and going strong, his career began in Sicily, cutting the hair of the GIs passing through. Getting a haircut — although in my case, it never took long — was always a joy, accompanied by his laughter and the mellifluous tones of operatic Italian tenors on his CD player. Ever genial, he invariably made me feel younger, too.

I reached him at home in Westchester where he lives with his wife of 66 years on the aptly named Sunnyside Avenue, but on this day he was on the sad side. His wife recently suffered a stroke so he sold off the contents of his barbershop nook at the Oak Park Arms and is staying home to care for her. (You can read more about Emil in David Hammond's testimonial on page 20.)

Afterward, I marveled at the number of remarkable people whose paths have crossed mine and enriched my life — people who help me reconnect with my soul and experience the beauty that overcomes ugliness.

John O'Donohue points out that in medieval times, the concept of "the five Transcendentals" helped bridge the gap between the self and the world. "Every act of thinking, mostly without our realizing it," he writes, "is secretly grounded in these presences. If The One, The True, Being, The Good and The Beautiful were to vanish, the thought in the mind would have no pathway out to the world. … These presences guarantee our sense of meaning, and sustain the sense of order. For the medieval mind, beauty was a central presence at the heart of the real."

We need activism and resistance, but we also need beauty and soul time in order to keep the current, unleashed beast of chaos and untruth at bay.

It's a tale as old as time. In the end, beauty prevails.

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com