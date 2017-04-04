An appeal to responsible gun prohibitionists

Several weeks ago in "Viewpoints," Ken Trainor wrote an appeal to responsible gun owners [An appeal to responsible gun owners, March 1]. Here is a responsible gun owner's (RGO) response. Here are historical uncontestable facts that you, dear reader, know to be true. A history lesson can be a good idea from time to time for all of us.

One: We were, and are told by responsible gun prohibitionists (RGP) that as Americans buy more guns, crime will increase in proportion. Fact: Our national gun ownership has quadrupled while the hysterical doomsday predictions never happened. For the past 40 years, crime has been decreasing and is now at an all-time low. You know that's true. Law-abiding responsible citizens who bought most of those guns have acted responsibly with them.

Two: "Plastic guns" must be prohibited hysteria, bad and good people everywhere shooting us with plastic guns! Fact! There have been no all-plastic guns made and this problem was hysterical fantasy.

Three: The assault weapon ban is necessary to stop shooting crime. Fact: no effect on crime. Feeble effort to extend it, failed overwhelmingly.

Four: The media is biased against the Second Amendment, which shows in most articles on guns. Best example: almost never does the media tell us the "assault weapon" definition must include the gun being able to fire automatically; the media knows such weapons were specially licensed in 1935! No licensee has in 80+ years been involved in a crime with an assault weapon.

Five: For many decades the gun prohibitionists have said that every year thousands of "children" have been killed or injured with gun misuse (including accidents). The death for "children" under 12 every year is less than 10.

Six: Gun buyback programs were supposed to get guns off the street thus preventing criminal misuse of them. Fact: These programs have simply been a joke, accomplishing nothing.

Seven: 30,000 persons die every year from handguns.

Fact: The gun prohibitionist never include the 18,000 or so who commit suicide. About 3,000 are justifiable and citizen homicides; 7,000 or so remaining victims are felons shot by felons!

Eight: Richmond, Virginia had very high crime rate. Fact: Federal gun statutes enforced crime dropped over 70%!

Nine: Over 20,000 laws on books for gun-use prohibitions. Fact: very few enforced.

Ten: Concealed weapon permit holders very dangerous and need signs in businesses to keep them out. Fact: The 15,000,000 concealed weapon permit holders are far safer than police officers or general public in recognized statistics.

Eleven: Handguns are used in crimes 100,000's of times per year. Fact: true, but responsible gun use to stop crime at least seven times larger: 2,500,000.

Call me anytime at my Oak Park home to discuss the latest nonsense to which you have subjects. Phone: 708-383-3850.

D.A. Schweig

Oak Park resident for 50 years.