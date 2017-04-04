Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
69°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

An appeal to responsible gun prohibitionists

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Several weeks ago in "Viewpoints," Ken Trainor wrote an appeal to responsible gun owners [An appeal to responsible gun owners, March 1]. Here is a responsible gun owner's (RGO) response. Here are historical uncontestable facts that you, dear reader, know to be true. A history lesson can be a good idea from time to time for all of us.

One: We were, and are told by responsible gun prohibitionists (RGP) that as Americans buy more guns, crime will increase in proportion. Fact: Our national gun ownership has quadrupled while the hysterical doomsday predictions never happened. For the past 40 years, crime has been decreasing and is now at an all-time low. You know that's true. Law-abiding responsible citizens who bought most of those guns have acted responsibly with them.

Two: "Plastic guns" must be prohibited hysteria, bad and good people everywhere shooting us with plastic guns! Fact! There have been no all-plastic guns made and this problem was hysterical fantasy.

Three: The assault weapon ban is necessary to stop shooting crime. Fact: no effect on crime. Feeble effort to extend it, failed overwhelmingly.

Four: The media is biased against the Second Amendment, which shows in most articles on guns. Best example: almost never does the media tell us the "assault weapon" definition must include the gun being able to fire automatically; the media knows such weapons were specially licensed in 1935! No licensee has in 80+ years been involved in a crime with an assault weapon.

Five: For many decades the gun prohibitionists have said that every year thousands of "children" have been killed or injured with gun misuse (including accidents). The death for "children" under 12 every year is less than 10.

Six: Gun buyback programs were supposed to get guns off the street thus preventing criminal misuse of them. Fact: These programs have simply been a joke, accomplishing nothing.

Seven: 30,000 persons die every year from handguns.

Fact: The gun prohibitionist never include the 18,000 or so who commit suicide. About 3,000 are justifiable and citizen homicides; 7,000 or so remaining victims are felons shot by felons!

Eight: Richmond, Virginia had very high crime rate. Fact: Federal gun statutes enforced crime dropped over 70%!

Nine: Over 20,000 laws on books for gun-use prohibitions. Fact: very few enforced.

Ten: Concealed weapon permit holders very dangerous and need signs in businesses to keep them out. Fact: The 15,000,000 concealed weapon permit holders are far safer than police officers or general public in recognized statistics.

Eleven: Handguns are used in crimes 100,000's of times per year. Fact: true, but responsible gun use to stop crime at least seven times larger: 2,500,000.

Call me anytime at my Oak Park home to discuss the latest nonsense to which you have subjects. Phone: 708-383-3850.

D.A. Schweig 

Oak Park resident for 50 years.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK SPACE

Suitable for not-for-profit. Varied uses possible such as school, office spaces, community services center, clinic, etc. Please call 312-810-5948

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close