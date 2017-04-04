Alex Kolovitz, 31
OP library aide, inspirational figure
Opinion: Obituaries
Alexander Philip Kolovitz, 31, of Oak Park, died suddenly on March 15, 2017. Born on May 10, 1985, he was the youngest of eight children. Alex battled chronic lung disease and had a tracheostomy, so he couldn't talk, but he didn't always have to. He spoke volumes through his actions and the love he gave to his family, friends, and caretakers.
Many teachers, teachers' aides, therapists, and specialists taught Alex and worked with him at St. Edmund, at Oak Park's Holmes Elementary and Emerson (now Brooks) Middle School and at Oak Park and River Forest High School.
He wouldn't let you forget that he was an honor roll student, student of the quarter, and an inspirational athlete. Alex was involved in the Best Buddies program at OPRF and an active member of Opportunity Knocks, which is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to young men and women with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
He loved nearly every sport but especially major league baseball and professional wrestling. And he wasn't just a spectator. Finding ways to stay active and participate as much as he could, he practiced yoga for 12 years.
He loved his job as an aide at the Oak Park Public Library.
He had to overcome many challenges in his life, and he always did it with a smile on his face. He was an inspiration to everyone and will be missed dearly.
Alex Kolovitz was the son of Phil and Mary; the brother of Anthony (Gina), Marla, Adam (Sara), Lisa, Georgia, Sara and Carla (Paul); the uncle of Ethan, Sophia, Brayden, Vincent, Philip, Robert, Owen, Gabe, Colin, Jack, Chase, Charlie, Reid and Quinn; and a nephew, cousin, and friend to many.
Mary Matesi from Itasca Facebook Verified
Posted: April 8th, 2017 11:58 PM
I believe I took care of Alex, at Loyola when I was pregnant with my son. I know someone worked with my mom. Not sure if it was an aunt or friend at Krack corp. RIP ALEX. thoughts and prayers to mom and dad and sibs. Even though it was 30 years ago I do remember.
Melody Hiter Raddatz from Homer Glen Facebook Verified
Posted: April 8th, 2017 9:59 PM
Mary, the first mom I talked to after Cliff was born, you told me I could do it! You inspired me and although Cliffy passed away in 2001, I'm still doing it with Patrick, who is now 21 Thank you Mary and Alex, the leaders, the veterans! RIP Alex!
Kathy Antos from North Riverside Facebook Verified
Posted: April 8th, 2017 4:03 PM
To the Kolovitz family. Alex will always be one of my favorite memories of working in the Loyola PICU. You taught me how to go with the flow and it didn't matter if you were attached to a vent; you could still do things. The whole family was inspirational in how to love someone so special like Alex. So so sorry for your loss. RIP
Alice Justine Goss from Sun City West Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:13 PM
Alex I can not believe that you were 31!! It seems like only a few months ago I was able to hold you in my arms off the vent. Your eyes are what drew people to you and they longed to help you every step of the way. I will never forget you.
Sheila Martinotti from oak park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 10:08 AM
Alex was a JOY to have working at Oak Park Youth Baseball/Softball! his smile said it all- he always had something to say when you saw him on the street. I am so saddened by his passing. Mary, Phil and family, what a light in your life. may he rest in eternal salvation.
Marilyn Cash Borg Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 5:59 PM
Mary, Phil and family, the Borg family sends love, good thoughts and prayers to you all. God bless Alex.
Heather McCammond-watts from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 4th, 2017 7:48 PM
I worked with Alex at the library, and he truly made everyone's day better by being such a ray of sunshine. He had a great sense of humor, and a mischievous grin that was irresistible. He will be greatly missed by his library friends, and my heart goes out to his family.
Laura Voigt Facebook Verified
Posted: April 4th, 2017 6:15 PM
This makes me sad. When my daughter got her trach at 6 months in 1997, Alex was the only other person that I knew of in Oak Park who had a trach. As a result, he's always been in my mind as a kind of role model for my daughter, who participates in the same programs he did, and who may or may not have known him. I know he was well loved in the special needs community. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alex.
Reese Devoe from Westchester Facebook Verified
Posted: April 4th, 2017 3:19 PM
Alex was a very gentle soul and had a beautiful sweet spirit!!! We went to OPRF together and he always put a smile on my face with his warm welcoming demeanor!! And I cannot forget his amazing dance moves!! Alex will never be forgotten and he will truly be missed. RIH ALEX!!! SMILE DOWN ON US!!! #OPRF