Alex Kolovitz, 31

Alexander Philip Kolovitz, 31, of Oak Park, died suddenly on March 15, 2017. Born on May 10, 1985, he was the youngest of eight children. Alex battled chronic lung disease and had a tracheostomy, so he couldn't talk, but he didn't always have to. He spoke volumes through his actions and the love he gave to his family, friends, and caretakers.

Many teachers, teachers' aides, therapists, and specialists taught Alex and worked with him at St. Edmund, at Oak Park's Holmes Elementary and Emerson (now Brooks) Middle School and at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

He wouldn't let you forget that he was an honor roll student, student of the quarter, and an inspirational athlete. Alex was involved in the Best Buddies program at OPRF and an active member of Opportunity Knocks, which is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to young men and women with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

He loved nearly every sport but especially major league baseball and professional wrestling. And he wasn't just a spectator. Finding ways to stay active and participate as much as he could, he practiced yoga for 12 years.

He loved his job as an aide at the Oak Park Public Library.

He had to overcome many challenges in his life, and he always did it with a smile on his face. He was an inspiration to everyone and will be missed dearly.

Alex Kolovitz was the son of Phil and Mary; the brother of Anthony (Gina), Marla, Adam (Sara), Lisa, Georgia, Sara and Carla (Paul); the uncle of Ethan, Sophia, Brayden, Vincent, Philip, Robert, Owen, Gabe, Colin, Jack, Chase, Charlie, Reid and Quinn; and a nephew, cousin, and friend to many.