A patriot's lament

By Fred Natkevi

One View

Political smear campaigns obliterate the very existence of a well-informed electorate and make a mockery of the election process. In the 2016 election campaign, the electorate was not only ill-informed but also churned into an emotionally frenzied mob. Trump broke all rules of civility as he unleashed his vitriolic attacks on his opponents. Such toxicity was stunning indeed.

Trump seized upon people's disillusionments with the policies of previous administrations. He fanned the flames of anger and hate. Building a following, he made vast but vague promises and aligned himself with hate groups.

I empathized with people's discontent with the political establishment. For more than three decades I too struggled against my own economic downward spiraling. I had no cost-of-living increase in my Social Security benefits for more than eight years. As a patriot, I felt wounded by the loss of stature the United States had suffered. I felt that previous administrations underserved us.

But I could not accept "The Donald" as the champion of my cause, especially in light of the way he was conducting himself. I could not accept the bigotry he was purveying. I could not present Trump as a role model to my children.

On Election Day, I walked into the polling place conflicted and in despair. Trump was unacceptable, and Hillary offered eight more years of the same policies that were stifling my quality of life. I fulfilled my civic obligation by voting for my write-in. I stayed up late on election night and went to bed with the outcome still too close to call. But in the morning I awoke to the unimaginable.

After his inauguration, Donald continues his abrasive ways. He has influenced many people but has not made many friends. He has insulted and alienated many leaders of other nations. World leaders cringe as they await Trump's new tweets. Russia's Putin may have done more than hack into Democratic Party's emails. There is evidence that Trump advisers were communicating with Russian "intelligence operatives" prior to our election. Were they coordinating a collusion? An inquiry might reveal a scandal that could surpass Watergate.

Now, nearly halfway into the first 100 days of Trump's presidency, the administration's cabinet has not been completed. Our nation is a "house divided," with virtually no healing or uniting efforts apparent anywhere. "Sorcerer Trump" is firing his apprentices, and is moving America into isolation. Mark Twain said, "People deserve the government they elect." It may be so. But many of us caught in the tidal wave will also suffer consequences.

My fellow patriots and I hear the call to make America great. We are eager to respond but, frustrated, we ask, "What can we do for our country?"

The aftershocks of the election still have not stopped. While we cannot wait for the dust to settle, we are stymied by the prevailing conflict. With internal national strife and isolation in the world at large, greatness cannot be achieved.

In my lament I say, "Cry, my fellow patriots. Weep with me profusely, not only in regret for the election outcome but also because the slanderous, defamatory campaign robbed us of our right to know the truth."