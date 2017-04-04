A new look for the River Forest board

By DEBORAH KADIN

Contributing Reporter

There was no doubt that River Forest would have one new trustee; now it is a certainty there will be two.

Patty Henek and Respicio Vazquez will join incumbent trustee Tom Cargie on the board this May.

With all the precincts totaled, unofficial results showed that, in her second run, Henek, a longtime community activist, captured 31.7 percent, or 1,243 votes.

Vazquez came in second, with 25.71 percent, or 1,008 votes. Cargie, in his second run for trustee, got 25.3 percent, or 992 votes. Both are attorneys.

Incumbent trustee Tom Dwyer finished fourth with 17.29 percent, or 678 votes.

Henek, Vazquez, Cargie and other candidates celebrated their election returns at Good Earth Greenhouse on Madison Street.

Henek earned her win. She said she established a reputation and got to know a lot of people when she ran two years ago, coming within 20 votes of beating Trustee Carmela Corsini.

"Those people got to know me and what I stood for. They took the extra step to help me this time. I'm grateful," said Henek.

Also serving a second term will be Village President Catherine Adduci, who ran unopposed.

Roma Colwell-Steinke decided not to run for re-election.

Village clerk

It won't be known for another week who will replace Sharon Halperin as village clerk. Kathleen White and Calvin Davis should know next week the status of the write-in voting. Vote totals showed the number of people who cast write-ins, but not the name of the winning candidate.

Park board

Two new faces on the park board will be Lynn Libera and Cheryl Cargie. Libera, a retired management consultant and Cargie, a trader, each got 29.91 percent, or 805 votes. Both have had park experience as each had been involved in the paddle tennis issue.

Calvin Davis, a commodities trader, got 22.71 percent, or 611 votes. Gerald Dombrowski, an attorney, came in fourth, 17.47 percent, or 470 votes.

Cheryl Cargie was elated. "I ran against some pretty good people; each would have been great at the job. I thank River Forest people for voting for me," she said.

River Forest Township

One new face will be on the township board of trustees. Four-term incumbent Anna Romeo was ousted and Holly Economos, a newcomer to community politics, won her first elected office.

Unofficial totals showed that Economos, a substitute teacher in Elementary District 90, came in first with 21.74 percent or 1,015 votes. Former township clerk Karen Taubman came in second, with 20.8 percent, or 971 votes. Incumbent Helene Connolly came in third with 20.37 percent, or 951 votes. Incumbent Mark Kelty came in fourth, with 20.3 percent, or 948 votes. He will serve in his fourth term.

Economos was cautiously optimistic. "I'll be proud to serve if I win," she said.

Supervisor Carla Sloan, Assessor Pam Kende and Secretary Abby Schmelling, who replaced Taubman as clerk, were unopposed.