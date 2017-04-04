Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
68°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

The boys of spring at 'Greenfield Park'

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By John Stanger

DOOPER'S MEMORIES

In the spring of 1953, my pal Tom Raymond and I decided to try out for Pony League. Tom wanted to be a third baseman, and I wanted to pitch. We made it through the wet and cold tryouts, at Greenfield Park [aka Lindberg Park], and we were both assigned to the Kiwanis Club team, which was coached by Mr. Clark.

Tom was a slick fielder and an average hitter whereas I was a mediocre pitcher but a good hitter. Practice for the pitchers was different from what I had expected because an assistant coach lined up the pitchers facing real batters, with fielders acting as catchers. The batters stood in place and did not swing.

While we threw, another assistant coach came up to us individually and showed us photos of big league pitchers winding up to pitch.

Every photo he showed us was of a right-handed pitcher like Bob Feller and Robin Roberts.

Because I pitched left handed, I asked him to show me photos of pitchers like Warren Spahn and Whitey Ford.

He told me it made no difference if the pitcher was a righty or a lefty because the idea was to see the windup used.

I told him there is a world of difference between the windup used by a right-handed pitcher and the windup used by a left-handed pitcher. He became angry and pointed out that he had played minor league baseball, and I didn't know anything about pitching.

I didn't believe him, but I didn't pursue the discussion.

Tom played in every game during the season and so did I. I never appeared as a pitcher, but I was used as a pinch-hitter. I was able to bat either left-handed or right-handed, so this gave me value for batting against either a lefty or a righty.

The assistant coach who gave me the baloney about windups, told Mr. Clark that I did not have the skills to pitch. Clark took his word for it and never watched me pitch on the sidelines, which  I did just to loosen my arm.

Mr. Clark was an offensive-minded coach, and he watched everyone during batting practice. He told me that since I did not have the skills to pitch, he would use me as a pinch-hitter. I was happy that I made the team and figured I would get to bat in a few games. I never realized I would bat in every game.

My greatest thrill came when Mr. Clark told me to bat for our pitcher in the last game of the season. It was our last at bats and we were behind 3-1 with two outs and the bases loaded.

I worked the opposing pitcher for a 3-1 count, fouled off a couple of pitches and then drove a triple to the fence in right center clearing the bases and giving us the victory.

I ended the season on a high note, but I still questioned what the assistant coach said about windups.

John Stanger is a lifelong resident of Oak Park, a 1957 graduate of OPRF High School, married with three grown children and five grandchildren, and a retired English professor  (Elmhurst College). Living two miles from where he grew up, he hasn't gotten far in 77 years.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Riverside ESTATE SALE 392 BLYTHE ROAD

FRI 4/7 & SAT 4/8 10AM TO 4PM MOST EVERYTHING MUST GO! "No Reasonable Offer Refused" Piano (upright); Solid Wood Rolltop Desk; Antiue Dresser; Tables; DR: Table/2 leafs, 6 chairs; Kitchen: Pots, Pans, Silver, Dishes, Utensils, Wine &...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close