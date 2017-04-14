Signs of life on South Boulevard

Wild Onion Tied House, 1111-1113 South Blvd., is expected to open as early as next month. | Photo by TIMOTHY INKLEBARGER

The former site of Oak Park Billiards, 1019 South Blvd., will be the new home to Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation's school and office space. | Photo by TIMOTHY INKLEBARGER

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It might be two steps forward one step back, but while Marion Street Cheese Market, 100 S. Marion St., closed its doors last year, two storefronts along the corridor are being prepared for their new tenants.

The drywall is going up at Wild Onion Tied House, 1111-1113 South Blvd., and a banner has appeared announcing the coming opening of the tap room and pub. That space could be up and running as early as May.

Wild Onion might not be the only place on South Boulevard to get a fresh craft brew in the near future. Two Brothers Brewing Co. signed a letter of intent with the owner of the Marion Street Cheese storefront for a full-service restaurant.

A little further east on South Boulevard, the former Oak Park Billiards, 1019 South Blvd., also is looking closer to being ready for interior construction. The long-shuttered pool hall was purchased in 2016 by the Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation for classrooms and offices.

That's all good news for Connolly's Public House, which opened in late 2015 at 1109 South Blvd.