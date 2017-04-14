Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
61°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • Shumpert returns to Oak Park this summer for youth basketball camp

Shumpert returns to Oak Park this summer for youth basketball camp

OPRF grad and NBA champion excited to host hoops camp in his hometown

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

OAK PARK, IL (April 14, 2017) – Oak Park native and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will host his sixth annual youth basketball camp July 5-7 at his alma mater Oak Park and River Forest High School. 

The Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp will feature Shumpert and some of the best coaches in the region teaching the fundamentals of the sport. This academy is excellent preparation for campers looking to take their game to the next level. Throughout the camp, participants will take part in basketball drill stations, 5 on 5 games, Q&A sessions and contests.

"I am looking forward to being back in Oak Park for my sixth year of camp. I enjoy working with the kids and seeing them improve," said Iman Shumpert.

All proceeds will benefit Iman Shumpert's The Brudas, Inc. The Brudas, Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to empowering young boys and girls on and off the court by instilling character, respect, responsibility and work ethic through the game of basketball.   

The Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp is open to girls and boys going into 5th through 9th grades. The three (3) day camp costs $160 per camper. All of the campers will receive lunch each day, a T-shirt, a reversible pinnie for games, a photo with Shumpert, awards and daily instruction from Shumpert. The academy will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

For more information or to SIGN-UP for the Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp, please visit www.ImanShumpert.com.

Iman Shumpert Social Media

Facebook:             https://www.facebook.com/ImanShumpertOfficial

Twitter:                https://twitter.com/ImanShumpert

Sign-up Link:         http://www.imanshumpert.com/

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

FULL-TIME ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE/BILLING PROFESSIONAL

McAdam Landscaping in Forest Park seeks a full-time individual for accounts receivable/billing position. Minimum two years experience required, with solid clerical/accounting knowledge. Complex problem-solving skills and ability to be a positive,...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I always though WC could gag a maggot.

By Michael Schwers

Posted: April 14th, 2017 1:03 PM

On: White Castle: Far Worse Than...

Yeah, lets do nothing, let the building there now...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 14th, 2017 10:45 AM

On: One tower too many

I'd say his 'leadership' attempting to...

By Josh Vanderberg

Posted: April 14th, 2017 9:52 AM

On: D200 board president's loss...

Horrific.

By Mary Kay O'Grady

Posted: April 14th, 2017 7:05 AM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

Brian - I think many of us have made it known through...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:51 PM

On: One tower too many

no-one should have to go through this - we are deeply...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:44 PM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

Our sincere condolences to Superintendent...

By Lauren Shore Wieczorek

Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:12 PM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

Our condolences are extended to and prayers offered...

By Donald Register

Posted: April 13th, 2017 7:35 PM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

I am terribly sorry to hear the news of this tragedy. ...

By Mak Custard

Posted: April 13th, 2017 7:24 PM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

This is horrible news. I am so sorry. My heart breaks...

By Bridgett Baron

Posted: April 13th, 2017 6:06 PM

On: OPRF superintendent's grandson...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close