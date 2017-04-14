Shumpert returns to Oak Park this summer for youth basketball camp

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (#4) trails teammate Kyrie Irving during a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. (File photo)

Iman Shumpert answers questions from the media during his annual youth basketball camp held at his alma mater Oak Park and River Forest High School. (File photo)

Iman Shumpert autographs a basketball during his annual youth basketball camp held at his alma mater Oak Park and River Forest High School. (File photo)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert enjoys a few moments chatting with a coach and some youth basketball players during his annual youth basketball camp held at his alma mater Oak Park and River Forest High School. (File photo)

OAK PARK, IL (April 14, 2017) – Oak Park native and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will host his sixth annual youth basketball camp July 5-7 at his alma mater Oak Park and River Forest High School.

The Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp will feature Shumpert and some of the best coaches in the region teaching the fundamentals of the sport. This academy is excellent preparation for campers looking to take their game to the next level. Throughout the camp, participants will take part in basketball drill stations, 5 on 5 games, Q&A sessions and contests.

"I am looking forward to being back in Oak Park for my sixth year of camp. I enjoy working with the kids and seeing them improve," said Iman Shumpert.

All proceeds will benefit Iman Shumpert's The Brudas, Inc. The Brudas, Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to empowering young boys and girls on and off the court by instilling character, respect, responsibility and work ethic through the game of basketball.

The Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp is open to girls and boys going into 5th through 9th grades. The three (3) day camp costs $160 per camper. All of the campers will receive lunch each day, a T-shirt, a reversible pinnie for games, a photo with Shumpert, awards and daily instruction from Shumpert. The academy will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

For more information or to SIGN-UP for the Iman Shumpert Youth Basketball Camp, please visit www.ImanShumpert.com.

Iman Shumpert Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImanShumpertOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImanShumpert

Sign-up Link: http://www.imanshumpert.com/