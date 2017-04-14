Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Delivery drivers targeted in Oak Park

Two incidents involved armed robbery, attempted carjacking

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Two delivery drivers in Oak Park were targeted – one robbed at gunpoint and the other the victim of an attempted carjacking – while in their vehicles on the evening of April 12.

The two incidents occurred about two and a half hours apart in different parts of the village.

At 6:30 p.m., a food delivery driver was approached by a man in the 1100 block of North Humphrey, shortly after completing a delivery. The man opened the driver's door while reaching inside his pocket and told the female driver to get out of the vehicle. She did not comply with the demand and drove off.

He was described a black man in his 20s, roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, with a slim build and wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

At 9:07 p.m., a delivery driver was the victim of armed robbery in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard. The driver was seated in his delivery truck when a man got into the back seat of the vehicle.

The robber displayed a black handgun and demanded money. The delivery driver handed over $50 and an iPhone, and the offender fled westbound on Washington.

The offender was described as a black man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with a heavy build and wearing a black skull cap with "Chicago" written in white letters on the front, a gray pullover hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

