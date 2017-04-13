Shooting death prompts anti-violence rally in Austin
April 7 afternoon shooting left one dead and five injured
Several dozen people turned out to a rally and vigil on Wednesday, April 13, in response to a recent shooting at the corner of Corcoran Place and Central Avenue that killed one man and wounded five other people. Austin and Oak Park residents, along with members of Suburban Unity Alliance, Stop the Violence and other organizations, marched down Central Avenue from Madison Street to Corcoran Place in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago to send the message that violence will not be tolerated in their neighborhood.
