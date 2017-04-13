OPRF superintendent's grandson killed in Missouri
17-year-old was fatally shot in suburban St. Louis on April 12
The grandson of District 200 Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams was killed on Wednesday during what media reports called a double shooting.
Taylor Simpson, 17, was shot multiple times at about 10:30 a.m. yesterday in University City, Missouri, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. University City is a suburb of St. Louis.
Three other people suffered minor injuries. So far, police have no one in custody, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Simpson, according to the report, was a junior at Lieberman Learning Center, a high school in the University City school district, where Pruitt-Adams had been superintendent for roughly a decade before retiring and taking the helm at Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 last year.
"We have been deeply saddened to learn that yesterday, District 200 Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams lost her beloved 17-year-old grandson during a shooting in University City, Mo.," read a statement released on Thursday by District 200 officials. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Pruitt-Adams and her family, who have requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."
