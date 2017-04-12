Chicago Edge Soccer Club: Building Better Players through Teamwork

By Advertising Department

Spring has sprung, which means it's tryout season for the Chicago Edge, Oak Park and River Forest's year round travel soccer club.

Chicago Edge Tryouts for high school boys and girls are coming up the weekend of 5/20-21. Tryouts for U7-U15 age players are being held 5/19-6/2. Go to www.chicagoedgesc.com for details and to register for tryouts.

Chicago Edge Soccer Club is a community based travel soccer club in the Oak Park and River Forest area with teams for players ages 6-18. The club's mission is to provide a competitive travel soccer experience for players at all levels by promoting development of individual and team soccer skills, and providing its players the opportunity to achieve a high level of soccer skill in an environment of good sportsmanship and character.

The club prides itself on their pool of highly qualified professional coaches and strives to maintain the strongest group of coaches found in a community soccer club anywhere. The club philosophy of coaching is to rotate players through all positions. Winning and level of play are de-emphasized over teaching soccer fundamentals at the early ages.

Chicago Edge has multiple teams at all ages competing at multiple levels of ability. Based on annual tryouts teams are formed that combine players of a similar skill level. All players have the opportunity to play – no one sits on the bench. Many of our teams are currently playing in the highest division available through the Northern Illinois Soccer League. Teams at multiple levels have won local and out-of-state tournaments this year.

Being a community based club we have relationships with ASYO and RFYS to help those players who wish to make the move from recreational soccer to a travel program. We also have relationships with local high school coaches in the area and work with them to help players get ready to play at the collegiate level.

We are proud to offer financial assistance to families who need help covering the fee for a travel soccer program. Financial assistance is offered based on family need.