Why were the incumbent trustees defeated?

1 - No VMA slate, which made the endorsement less meaningful. The party looked "dead."

2 - The quality of the opposition was very high, and they were smart candidates who had a vision for our village's future.

3 - Wednesday Journal's gender smear, and dismissive attitude, of Trustee-elect Boutet backfired.

4 - VMA candidates trying to make the legal challenge a race issue vs. a legal issue failed to gain traction as it is a false narrative.

5 - Faux mayor's appointment of Trustee Taglia before the election was a flip-flop, based on his belief the incumbents would win; thus, Albion would be a done deal. Oh, in my opinion, Taglia would have lost the election.

6 - The anointment of a "mayor" angered many citizens as we are not a mayoral system. Symbolism does matter, just read U.S. history about General George Washington.

7 - Anan Abu Taleb's wishes for a six-figure salary. If he needs the money, just sell the restaurant, but do not take our tax dollars.

8 - Albion's request for variances from our current laws. Zoning exists for a reason.

9 - Shadows and dog feces on/in Austin Gardens.

10 - Candidate challenge on legal issue of eligibility to be on the ballot.

11 - Large number of candidates running for various offices increased the

turnout of voters.

12 - School referenda increased the turnout of voters.

13 - The incumbents were the Yes men to Abu Taleb's vision of "Schaum Park."

14 - WJ editorial board is led by a resident of Berwyn.

Bob Milstein

Oak Park