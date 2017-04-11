Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Why were the incumbent trustees defeated?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

1 - No VMA slate, which made the endorsement less meaningful. The party looked "dead." 

2 - The quality of the opposition was very high, and they were smart candidates who had a vision for our village's future. 

3 - Wednesday Journal's gender smear, and dismissive attitude, of Trustee-elect Boutet backfired. 

 

4 - VMA candidates trying to make the legal challenge a race issue vs. a legal issue failed to gain traction as it is a false narrative.  

5 - Faux mayor's appointment of Trustee Taglia before the election was a flip-flop, based on his belief the incumbents would win; thus, Albion would be a done deal. Oh, in my opinion, Taglia would have lost the election.

6 - The anointment of a "mayor" angered many citizens as we are not a mayoral system. Symbolism does matter, just read U.S. history about General George Washington. 

7 - Anan Abu Taleb's wishes for a six-figure salary. If he needs the money, just sell the restaurant, but do not take our tax dollars. 

8 - Albion's request for variances from our current laws. Zoning exists for a reason. 

9 - Shadows and dog feces on/in Austin Gardens. 

10 - Candidate challenge on legal issue of eligibility to be on the ballot. 

11 - Large number of candidates running for various offices increased the

turnout of voters. 

12 - School referenda increased the turnout of voters. 

13 - The incumbents were the Yes men to Abu Taleb's vision of "Schaum Park."  

14 - WJ editorial board is led by a resident of Berwyn.

Bob Milstein

Oak Park

