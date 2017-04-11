The art of getting beyond the bubble

Choir Director Meredith McGuire (second from left) sings with the OPRF choir while Patrick Pearson directs the orchestra as they perform in Spain. | Photo by Michelle Dybal

By Michelle Dybal

Contributing reporter

Smiles. Smiles on their faces as the plane landed in Barcelona, despite feeling like it was 4 a.m. Smiles as they forged new friendships with fellow performing arts students. Smiles on the faces of the audiences, who speak a different language, live a different culture, but understand the universal joy of music.

The Oak Park and River Forest High School performing arts trip to Spain had a dual purpose: to share a passion for music and the arts and exposing students to what it's like to perform on the road — in a different country.

"Taking a trip like this gives our students a different perspective," said Patrick Pearson, OPRF orchestra director and trip organizer. "It gets them out of Oak Park and they can see how they fit in internationally. We want to take them out of their bubble."

The group consisted of 62 students in orchestra, band, choir, dance and theater, five teachers, and 10 chaperones. Three concerts in Barcelona, Toledo province, and Madrid by orchestra, choir, band and dance students.

At each location, they were lauded for their performances — from smiles and hugs at Barcelona's Betania Residencia, a retirement home; to Seseña's mayor honoring the musicians with a model Castillo de Seseña, their 14th-century castle; to exuberant applause from a nearly packed auditorium at Centro Cultural Antonio Machado in Madrid.

Esperanza Ansotegui and Gregoria Ronco, longtime friends who attended the show in Madrid, said they were very impressed. Ansotegui said, "The performers are so young to be able to do what they are doing and even some play different instruments in the band."

For Sagana Ondande, a junior at OPRF and a Tenor I in the choir, as well as a dancer, turning in the best performance possible on the trip was important to him.

"Performing in Spain was a brand new experience." Ondande said. "The audience did not know what to expect, so I wanted to make it worthwhile."

He sang a duet as an alto, not his usual voice. "I could see the audience reacting to my singing," he said. "This trip gave me performance opportunities I wouldn't have had, by being in a different environment."

For Owen Baldwin, OPRF senior who plays cello, having the orchestra perform with the choir during part of the concert was another new experience.

"We don't usually play with choir, so it was tricky, but we worked on it and perfected it," Baldwin said. "It was fun playing with other musicians and it sounded great."

Immersion in Spain's culture was another important dimension of the trip. There was fine art by Spanish masters at The Prado, Flamenco dancing (lots of smiles during this performance), and tapas in Madrid. There was history and architecture, including the impressively intact 93-foot-tall Roman aqueduct in Segovia and the Gaudi-designed in-process masterpiece of a basilica in Barcelona, Sagrada Familia, which has a choir loft for 1,000. On the sunny day the group toured, Gaudi's choice tall, cool-colored stained glass on one side and warmth coming through the other bathed the interior with a rainbow of light as the students stood in awe, looking up at the soaring treelike forms holding up a starburst-filled ceiling.

One student remarked, "This is better than the Vatican."

But they also found joy in the little things. For Baldwin, who loves acoustic guitar, coming upon a street musician playing Spanish guitar outside The Prado was a dream come true.

"I loved his playing. He was amazing." he said. "I didn't need to know his name. Being a musician, I appreciate the music and also found that street musicians build a friendly atmosphere." Baldwin brought home a CD by the guitarist to remind him of this ambiance.

The theater students did a workshop at Escuela Municipal de Arte Dramático. Working side by side with their counterparts in Madrid, they did tableau, acting out everything from the elements to American politics.

This was the first time choir and theater came along on the biennial 10-day spring break Europe trip that the orchestra and band students take.

They blended nicely.