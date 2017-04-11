The VMA is not DOA
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Congratulations to Simone, Dan, and Deno. I know you three will serve us well as trustees. Thank you to Glen Brewer and Peter Barber for serving us very well for 8 and 4 years, respectively. You two will be missed.
Yes the VMA fell asleep.
We must wake up and continue the mission and vision of an open, diverse, respectful and honest government that is accountable, effective, responsive, progressive and fiscally responsible.
Rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Douglas Wyman
Proud VMA member
Oak Park
