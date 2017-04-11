Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
50°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

The VMA is not DOA

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Congratulations to Simone, Dan, and Deno. I know you three will serve us well as trustees. Thank you to Glen Brewer and Peter Barber for serving us very well for 8 and 4 years, respectively. You two will be missed.

Yes the VMA fell asleep. 

We must wake up and continue the mission and vision of an open, diverse, respectful and honest government that is accountable, effective, responsive, progressive and fiscally responsible.

Rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Douglas Wyman

Proud VMA member

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Independent

Grace Lutheran Church 7300 W. Division, River Forest David R. Lyle, Senior Pastor David W. Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Lauren Dow Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Sunday Worship, 8:30 & 11:00 a.m. Sunday School/Adult Ed. 9:45 a.m. Childcare Available Grace...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM

On: Making a Spanish Tortilla

Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM

On: Oak Park trustee challengers sweep...

God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...

By Stephen Gordon

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Sports roundup: Huskies haven't...

@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Something is going to be built in that lot. The idea...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

@Jassen -- for a third time, your repeated spin on...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:20 AM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Thank you to Christine Vernon and to Galen Gockel for...

By Leslie Roberts

Posted: April 11th, 2017 10:41 AM

On: Oak Park trustee challengers sweep...

Oak Park Township holds its annual meeting tonight @...

By Clarmarie Keenan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 9:57 AM

On: Township, municipal consolidation...

Whoa!!! Hillary came out yesterday and blamed you...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: April 11th, 2017 6:54 AM

On: Beauty vs. the Beast

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close