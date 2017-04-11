State: Oak Park employee not fired for age, race

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

An Oak Park employee who sued the village in 2016, claiming she was fired for being a whistleblower, also charges she was fired due to her race and age — but the discrimination complaint has been dismissed by the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

The whistleblower case, which is in Cook County Circuit Court, is ongoing.

Jacquelyn Jamison, who was 53 years old at the time of her termination, had worked for the village for 18 years — transferring to the human resources department in 2000 — when she was fired in early 2016. The village said the reason for the termination was Jamison's failure to pay the village's insurance bills on time and for emailing public employees' private health insurance information to her personal computer.

Jamison argued that the termination resulted from her filing a charge of discrimination on November 2015 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after her desk was relocated in village hall during renovation of the building.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights said, in the decision dismissing the discrimination case, that "she believes she was discharged due to her age, 53, because she was one of the oldest persons in her department and [the village] gave her job to someone younger than her." The state also notes that Jamison claims her discharge was due to race "because after complaining about being treated differently because of her race, she was removed from her desk, moved to another department, placed in the open floor to work, and had keys taken away from her."

Jamison's attorney, Michael Leonard of Leonard & Meyer LLP, said in March 2016 that she had filed the whistleblower lawsuit against the village in the circuit court, claiming that her termination was in retaliation for her efforts to expose fraud in the health insurance fund.

Leonard could not be reached for comment by press time. Village Manager Cara Pavlicek declined to comment on the matter because of the ongoing circuit court case.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights ruled on April 3 that "there is not substantial evidence to support the allegations" of age and race discrimination.

The village argued in its response to the discrimination complaint that it had similarly terminated four other employees between 2012 and 2014 for violating village policies — all non-black and between the ages of 42 and 60.

The state's human rights department noted: "Evidence revealed that [the village] discharged non-black and younger employees for violating rules of conduct."

The human rights department determined that evidence showed Jamison was terminated because she violated "reasonable rules of conduct" at the village.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com