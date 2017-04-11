Spring
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
There's no controlling the unfolding of leaves on the trees.
The magnolia is in bloom
And children are an astounding year older and radically changed.
Spring is starting and the life force responds to the sun
As do we: Our hearts are lifted as we lift our faces to feel those rays.
The plants have an inner wisdom:
They know just what to do
To make their leaves and flowers.
We can only admire and enjoy
Life.
Joanne Selden
Oak Park
