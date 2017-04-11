Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Spring

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

There's no controlling the unfolding of leaves on the trees.

The magnolia is in bloom

And children are an astounding year older and radically changed.

Spring is starting and the life force responds to the sun

As do we: Our hearts are lifted as we lift our faces to feel those rays.

The plants have an inner wisdom:

They know just what to do

To make their leaves and flowers.

We can only admire and enjoy

Life.

Joanne Selden

Oak Park

