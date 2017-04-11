Sports roundup: Huskies haven't skipped a beat in softball

By Marty Farmer

The Oak Park and River Forest High School softball team extended its winning streak to six games with a doubleheader sweep over visiting Glenbard North on Saturday.

The Huskies, who won the Class 4A state championship last season, routed the Panthers 21-0 in five innings in the first game. Auburn-bound Chardonnay Harris (2-0) threw a no-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts. Fiona Girardot (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs), Allison Smart (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and Taylor Divello (2-for-2, 3 RBIs) led the Huskies' offensive onslaught.

Game two turned out decidedly more competitive as OPRF held on for a 10-8 victory. Divello picked up the win with a complete-game effort. She gave up eight runs (three earned), scattered seven hits and struck out nine. Offensively, Katie O'Shea went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Nellie Kamenitsa-Hale (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Maeve Nelson (1-for-2, triple) also contributed.

The Huskies have outscored their opponents 75-23 in six games this season.

Fenwick softball

The Friars were swept by host Mother McAuley 3-2 and 7-1 in a GCAC Red doubleheader on Saturday. In the opener, Fenwick's Alyssa Stramaglia and Rachel Martinez each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Fenwick remained quiet offensively in the second game as Grace Tucek, Alex Medina and Stramaglia all went 1-for-3.

The Friars (4-4-1, 0-4 GCAC Red) opened the spring auspiciously with a 4-0-1 record but have struggled in conference.

Fenwick girls soccer

Anissa Nourse scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Erin Frumkin in the Friars' 1-0 win against Wheaton North at Olympic Park in opening round action at the PepsiCo Showdown. Goalkeeper Caroline Fahey had the shutout.

Fenwick, seeded 10th in the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, takes on second seed Oswego East, Thursday, April 13.

Fenwick baseball

Centerfielder Casey O'Laughlin went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Friars rallied for a 5-4 win over Maine South at the Priory. Joey Atkins and K.J. Slepicka pitched well for Fenwick (9-3).

OPRF boys track and field

The Huskies won the Hinsdale Central relays with a score of 171. The host Red Devils placed second (102), followed by Downers Grove South (97.5), Lyons Township (90) and Lane Tech (65).

OPRF girls water polo

The Huskies won two of three matches at their own invite on Saturday. OPRF (8-5) opened the tourney by crushing Whitney Young 15-1 as Tamsen Cronin and Ellie Kennedy-Wood scored three goals apiece and Addie Steward-Nolan and Nell Behr scored two goals each. Sara Flynn excelled in net with 10 saves. The Huskies earned their second win, 14-0, against Loyola. Nell Behr powered the offense with four goals, while Kennedy-Wood, Chloe Pimentel and Katie Roberts scored two goals each. OPRF's lone loss occurred against Sandburg. Kennedy-Wood and Cronin scored two goals each against the Eagles.

On March 3, the Huskies overwhelmed Hinsdale South 17-0 in a West Suburban Conference crossover. Eleven players scored for OPRF, with Kennedy-Wood and Behr sharing game-high scoring honors with three goals apiece. Steward-Nolan and Jenna Somberg contributed two goals each.

Sara Flynn finished with five saves and two assists for the Huskies.

Fenwick girls water polo

The Friars had a busy weekend, hosting the Mike Murphy Tournament. Fenwick had mixed results, with wins over St. Ignatius (11-4) and Naperville North, a tie against Lyons Township, and a loss to Naperville Central (8-6).

Stevenson edged Naperville Central 12-11 in the final.

The Friars (11-4) appear in good position at this point of the season. The defending state champions lost a lot of talented players to graduation, but they return first-team all-state senior Kelly Frumkin and fourth-team all-state junior Molly McGuire. Seniors Arianna Dakuras and Kelsey Sullivan, juniors Kate Mackie and Millie Sheean and sophomores Harper Daniles and Sam Rodriguez also have varsity experience.

Fenwick boys water polo

The Friars won four of five matches to finish second at the De Smet Invite in St. Louis over the weekend. Fenwick defeated Clear Lake (Texas) and three teams from Missouri — Parkway West, St. Louis University High (SLUH) and Lindbergh — to earn the runner-up finish.

