River Forest launches Facebook page
River Forest has finally joined the social media sphere. The village's first-ever Facebook page has gone live.
The official Village of River Forest Facebook page, quietly launched March 30 and will offer news, seasonal reminders, public safety alerts, updates from the village board and commissions, photos and videos and more.
People who "like" the page also can post items and ask appropriate, constructive questions. Responses will be provided in a timely manner by Village President Catherine Adduci or Village Administrator Eric Palm during the village's business hours, designated as 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Content guidelines will be posted on the page, and content will be monitored during regular business hours, Adduci said.
Outreach on social media will provide a quicker way to notify people and give the village a way to react to something as instantaneously as possible, Adduci said.
"It will be a good way to get the word out about River Forest and what we have to offer," Adduci said.
A monthly e-newsletter and special email notifications will still go out.
As part of its strategy to ramp up its outreach to the community, the village last year surveyed residents about their interest in and preference for the social media platform they'd like to see River Forest use.
Results showed that Facebook was the most widely used platform in the village and that nearly three-quarters of respondents actively using social media wanted to see the use of Facebook.
The page can be found at www.facebook.com/VillageofRiverForest.
Deborah Kadin
