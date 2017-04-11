Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
One incumbent drops in Oak Park library board race

Village president cruises to uncontested victory

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It was the most packed Oak Park library board race – maybe ever – with 10 candidates, but the election saw one incumbent fall, one win reelection and three newcomers elected to the board.

Incumbent Matt Fruth kept his seat on the board, winning 13.4 percent of the vote, while incumbent Bruce Samuels lost with 7.62 percent.

The other three winners for the four open seats were Sarah Glavin with 18.1 percent of the vote, Mary Anne Mohanraj with 17.9 percent and Chris Harris with 10.7 percent.

The remaining candidates were Brandon Spurlock with 5.9 percent, Maria Meachum with 9.5 percent, Garrison Johnson 5 percent, Miles Jackson with 6.1 percent and Adam Olson with 5.8 percent.

Oak Park village president Anan Abu-Taleb also sailed to victory in the municipal election, running uncontested for his second term in office. 

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

