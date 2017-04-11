Oak Park citizens do not want another high-rise

It is obvious from this last election that the Oak Park voters do not want another high-rise building on the corner of Lake and Forest. They want the current zoning to be the guideline for further development. We hope the board will listen to the citizens of Oak Park.

Be brave. Refuse to send the Albion plan to the Plan Commission. Stop this insanity of helping to make a Texas developer profitable and ignoring your citizens and their desires for a sane and healthy environment.

Susan Roberts

Oak Park