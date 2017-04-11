Oak Park citizens do not want another high-rise
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
It is obvious from this last election that the Oak Park voters do not want another high-rise building on the corner of Lake and Forest. They want the current zoning to be the guideline for further development. We hope the board will listen to the citizens of Oak Park.
Be brave. Refuse to send the Albion plan to the Plan Commission. Stop this insanity of helping to make a Texas developer profitable and ignoring your citizens and their desires for a sane and healthy environment.
Susan Roberts
Oak Park
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Love the "peaceful transfer of power"!...
By Maureen Spain
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:55 PM
Everyone may not always agree with everything our...
By Elizabeth Austin
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:46 PM
This group of Trustees has a unique opportunity to...
By Cheryl Knecht Muņoz
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:42 PM
"VMA President Lynn Kamenitsa said she believes...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:41 PM
I want to add my congratulations to those from Bob and...
By Eric Davis
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:24 PM
Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM
Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM
Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM
God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...
By Stephen Gordon
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM
@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM