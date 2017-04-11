Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Oak Park's values, volunteers' hard work prevailed

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

A community's best attributes come out when the stakes are highest and the decisions are toughest. On April 4, Oak Park chose to stand up for the adequate funding of public education and trust our District 97 Board of Education to make sound decisions for our students in an ever-changing world. 

While Tuesday's vote to pass two referenda is a testament to Oak Park's values, it did not happen on its own. Hundreds of volunteers committed countless hours to their passage, in a way that only Oak Park could. Passionate, committed Oak Parkers brought their own initiative and ideas to the Yes campaign and, as a result, our community will retain the type of high-quality schools that draw new families to our village and prepare our children for their own success and citizenship. 

We thank all the volunteers for their heartfelt dedication. We thank our neighbors for their openness and support for our schools, no matter their vote. The hard work of fulfilling our vision of Oak Park schools has just begun, and we hope you all will continue to bring your voices to their betterment.

Jassen Strokosch 

For the Committee to Support
Oak Park Schools

