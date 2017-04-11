Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
50°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Now is the winter of our dystopia turned to spring

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By John Hubbuch

The first green shoots of spring reminds us that winter is transient. The snow melts. The power of the sun waxes. We get our shorts out of storage.

I have a similar feeling about the Trump presidency. His incomprehensible candidacy and election and the epic failure of the professional predictors caused us a period of shock and disbelief. This was followed by a circus parade of clownish appointments who seemed like an SNL skit — and turned into many SNL skits. 

Muslims were demonized. Science denied. Tin foil hats were haute couture. The winter of our dystopia was upon us.

But even now there are spring-like signs that maybe the country can survive this calamity after all. Judges in Washington and Hawaii ruled you cannot ban people from coming to our shores because of their religious beliefs, and Lady Liberty breathed a sigh of relief.

The press remembered its role as the steward of truth and rationality. Newspapers and TV began to hold the Twitter President accountable for his utterly preposterous version of reality. Why, even Fox News and The Wall Street Journal pushed back a bit.

The Democrats were predictably partisan, but what were they supposed to do when dealing with a petulant man-baby? Sweet irony. The Republicans had already written the playbook on resistance.

Team Trump had to cut one starter (Flynn) and benched another (Bannon). No doubt there will be more. Where is Robespierre when we need him?

And best of all, a significant majority of the country now believes we have elected an idiot as president. Regret is ascendant. Even white males are getting on board. I'm encouraged that my "Just Quit" bumper sticker will gain traction (patent pending).

Maybe Trump is a stress test for democracy. You hope that the bridge with the two-ton load never has to be tested, or the skyscraper never confronts an earthquake. But if such physical constructs do survive, then we celebrate and have hope for the future. 

We will now see how this centuries-old democracy handles its stress test. I believe that if we can survive British oppression, slavery, civil war, economic collapses and two world wars, then surely we can survive Homer Simpson in the White House.

Enjoy the spring.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

KLIS FLOORING INC.

New hardwood flooring installation & pergo. Sanding, re-finishing, staining. Low prices, insured. Call: 773-671-4996 www.klisflooring.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

This group of Trustees has a unique opportunity to...

By Cheryl Knecht Muņoz

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:42 PM

On: Colette, Glenn and Peter, thanks;...

"VMA President Lynn Kamenitsa said she believes...

By David Gulbransen

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Village Manager Assoc. strikes out...

I want to add my congratulations to those from Bob and...

By Eric Davis

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:24 PM

On: Colette, Glenn and Peter, thanks;...

Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM

On: Making a Spanish Tortilla

Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM

On: Oak Park trustee challengers sweep...

God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...

By Stephen Gordon

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Sports roundup: Huskies haven't...

@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Something is going to be built in that lot. The idea...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

@Jassen -- for a third time, your repeated spin on...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:20 AM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close