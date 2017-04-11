Now is the winter of our dystopia turned to spring

By John Hubbuch

The first green shoots of spring reminds us that winter is transient. The snow melts. The power of the sun waxes. We get our shorts out of storage.

I have a similar feeling about the Trump presidency. His incomprehensible candidacy and election and the epic failure of the professional predictors caused us a period of shock and disbelief. This was followed by a circus parade of clownish appointments who seemed like an SNL skit — and turned into many SNL skits.

Muslims were demonized. Science denied. Tin foil hats were haute couture. The winter of our dystopia was upon us.

But even now there are spring-like signs that maybe the country can survive this calamity after all. Judges in Washington and Hawaii ruled you cannot ban people from coming to our shores because of their religious beliefs, and Lady Liberty breathed a sigh of relief.

The press remembered its role as the steward of truth and rationality. Newspapers and TV began to hold the Twitter President accountable for his utterly preposterous version of reality. Why, even Fox News and The Wall Street Journal pushed back a bit.

The Democrats were predictably partisan, but what were they supposed to do when dealing with a petulant man-baby? Sweet irony. The Republicans had already written the playbook on resistance.

Team Trump had to cut one starter (Flynn) and benched another (Bannon). No doubt there will be more. Where is Robespierre when we need him?

And best of all, a significant majority of the country now believes we have elected an idiot as president. Regret is ascendant. Even white males are getting on board. I'm encouraged that my "Just Quit" bumper sticker will gain traction (patent pending).

Maybe Trump is a stress test for democracy. You hope that the bridge with the two-ton load never has to be tested, or the skyscraper never confronts an earthquake. But if such physical constructs do survive, then we celebrate and have hope for the future.

We will now see how this centuries-old democracy handles its stress test. I believe that if we can survive British oppression, slavery, civil war, economic collapses and two world wars, then surely we can survive Homer Simpson in the White House.

Enjoy the spring.