Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

New player in Arts District

Opinion: Editorials

By Editorial

Our Views

For a number of years, Ranquist Development was recruited to Oak Park by OPEDC. They loved the modern design, the focus on in-fill projects, the urban sensibility that Ranquist brought. Finally, with the old Tasty Dog site on Lake Street, the perfect match was made and the District House condo project is rising into reality.

Now we report that Ranquist has made its own match with the owners of much of the long-vacant property on Harrison Street in the Arts District. An initial four townhouse in-fill project has been proposed. And more broadly, Ranquist is working to bring an arts district vibe to a number of other buildings on the street.

It's early. Partnerships are hard. But we are enthused about the possibilities for this long-ignored stretch.

