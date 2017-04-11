New player in Arts District
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
For a number of years, Ranquist Development was recruited to Oak Park by OPEDC. They loved the modern design, the focus on in-fill projects, the urban sensibility that Ranquist brought. Finally, with the old Tasty Dog site on Lake Street, the perfect match was made and the District House condo project is rising into reality.
Now we report that Ranquist has made its own match with the owners of much of the long-vacant property on Harrison Street in the Arts District. An initial four townhouse in-fill project has been proposed. And more broadly, Ranquist is working to bring an arts district vibe to a number of other buildings on the street.
It's early. Partnerships are hard. But we are enthused about the possibilities for this long-ignored stretch.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
This group of Trustees has a unique opportunity to...
By Cheryl Knecht Muņoz
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:42 PM
"VMA President Lynn Kamenitsa said she believes...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:41 PM
I want to add my congratulations to those from Bob and...
By Eric Davis
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:24 PM
Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM
Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM
Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM
God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...
By Stephen Gordon
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM
@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM
Something is going to be built in that lot. The idea...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:33 AM
@Jassen -- for a third time, your repeated spin on...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:20 AM