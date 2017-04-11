Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Joseph and Veronica Zemgulys

Residents of River Forest

Opinion: Obituaries

Veronica and Joseph Zemgulys

Joseph A. Zemgulys, 93, who was born on Aug. 31, 1923, died on Feb. 26, 2017, and his wife, Veronica Zemgulys (nee Murphy), 83, who was born on June 6, 1933, died on April 8, 2017. They were the parents of Joseph G., Paul (Lisa), Vincent and Andrea (John Monnier) Zemgulys; and grandparents of Justin, Alena, Alexander, Jeremy, Leah, Victor and Nora. Joseph was preceded in death by his siblings, Egle Narbutis, Zivile McPolin, Reda Zemgulys and Julija Zemgulys. Veronica was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Murphy, and survived by her sister, Mary (the late Sam) Amato. 

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, 10 a.m., at River Forest's St. Vincent Ferrer Church, followed by private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 

Arrangements were handled by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Food for The Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org/donate, or the Lithuanian Foundation, www.lithuanianfoundation.org/donations, or to the Father Michael Kyte Building Fund at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., in River Forest, 60305.

