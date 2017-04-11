Joan Krenzer, 81
Piano teacher, Rockefeller Chapel carillon player
Opinion: Obituaries
Joan Ross Krenzer, 81, of Oak Park, died on March 31, 2017 in the same hospital where she took her first breath. Born at Oak Park Hospital on March 25, 1936, she attended Whittier Elementary School and OPRF High School. She loved growing up in Oak Park with her little sister, Suellen, and taking family road trips all across the country.
She graduated from Knox College, where she met her husband of 57 years, John Krenzer. They raised their family in Oak Park where she enjoyed teaching piano to a multitude of young students.
When she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer 12 years ago, she said, "So this is how it is going to end." Instead, it was the beginning of a wonderful period in her life. She and John traveled and watched their amazing grandchildren grow up. She was happiest when talking to them and hearing about their band programs, sports events, and school anecdotes.
She continued to climb the 260 twisting stairs, Quasimoto-style, up to the top of the carillon at Rockefeller Chapel where, for 30 years, she played music on the bells for all to hear. She and John loved riding their bikes along the lakefront and going to concerts at Millennium Park.
Her favorite things were her family and friends. She always welcomed visitors to her house with open arms, treats, and a personalized chalkboard greeting. She celebrated life's big and small moments, sending special, homemade cards for every occasion. She will be truly missed.
Joan Krenzer was the wife of John; the mother of Julie Krenzer (Glen) Frybarger, John (Alexis Prescott) Krenzer, and the late James Ross Krenzer; the grandmother of Shaina, G, Anna and Jake, and Chase and Chance; the sister of Suellen (Tim) Lee; the aunt of Elsa Lee (Kurt Nilsson) and Tim (Maria) Lee; great-aunt of Kaisa and Olin Nilsson and Alma Lee; and a cousin and friend of many. The family offers a special thanks to Dr. Usha and her team at Rush Medical Center for giving Joan 12 wonderful bonus years.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park, followed by private interment at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Hephzibah Home, www.hephzibahhome.org.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Everyone may not always agree with everything our...
By Elizabeth Austin
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:46 PM
This group of Trustees has a unique opportunity to...
By Cheryl Knecht Muņoz
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:42 PM
"VMA President Lynn Kamenitsa said she believes...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:41 PM
I want to add my congratulations to those from Bob and...
By Eric Davis
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:24 PM
Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM
Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM
Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM
God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...
By Stephen Gordon
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM
@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM
Something is going to be built in that lot. The idea...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:33 AM