Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
50°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Joan Krenzer, 81

Piano teacher, Rockefeller Chapel carillon player

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Joan Krenzer

Joan Ross Krenzer, 81, of Oak Park, died on March 31, 2017 in the same hospital where she took her first breath. Born at Oak Park Hospital on March 25, 1936, she attended Whittier Elementary School and OPRF High School. She loved growing up in Oak Park with her little sister, Suellen, and taking family road trips all across the country. 

She graduated from Knox College, where she met her husband of 57 years, John Krenzer. They raised their family in Oak Park where she enjoyed teaching piano to a multitude of young students. 

When she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer 12 years ago, she said, "So this is how it is going to end." Instead, it was the beginning of a wonderful period in her life. She and John traveled and watched their amazing grandchildren grow up. She was happiest when talking to them and hearing about their band programs, sports events, and school anecdotes. 

She continued to climb the 260 twisting stairs, Quasimoto-style, up to the top of the carillon at Rockefeller Chapel where, for 30 years, she played music on the bells for all to hear. She and John loved riding their bikes along the lakefront and going to concerts at Millennium Park. 

Her favorite things were her family and friends. She always welcomed visitors to her house with open arms, treats, and a personalized chalkboard greeting. She celebrated life's big and small moments, sending special, homemade cards for every occasion. She will be truly missed. 

Joan Krenzer was the wife of John; the mother of Julie Krenzer (Glen) Frybarger, John (Alexis Prescott) Krenzer, and the late James Ross Krenzer; the grandmother of Shaina, G, Anna and Jake, and Chase and Chance; the sister of Suellen (Tim) Lee; the aunt of Elsa Lee (Kurt Nilsson) and Tim (Maria) Lee; great-aunt of Kaisa and Olin Nilsson and Alma Lee; and a cousin and friend of many. The family offers a special thanks to Dr. Usha and her team at Rush Medical Center for giving Joan 12 wonderful bonus years. 

Memorial visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park, followed by private interment at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Hephzibah Home, www.hephzibahhome.org.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Brookfield ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL RUMMAGE SALE!

9035 GRANT AVE FRI. 4/7 9AM-6PM SAT. 4/8 9AM-12PM $5.00 Bag Sale on Saturday Clothing, household items, furniture, toys, books, misc.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Everyone may not always agree with everything our...

By Elizabeth Austin

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:46 PM

On: Colette, Glenn and Peter, thanks;...

This group of Trustees has a unique opportunity to...

By Cheryl Knecht Muņoz

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:42 PM

On: Colette, Glenn and Peter, thanks;...

"VMA President Lynn Kamenitsa said she believes...

By David Gulbransen

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Village Manager Assoc. strikes out...

I want to add my congratulations to those from Bob and...

By Eric Davis

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:24 PM

On: Colette, Glenn and Peter, thanks;...

Jason - I was referring to the three previous times...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 2:12 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Simple it is, Michelle, and a dish like this puts a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:50 PM

On: Making a Spanish Tortilla

Leslie Roberts: Here is a link to some of what you are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: April 11th, 2017 1:16 PM

On: Oak Park trustee challengers sweep...

God who is writing your headlines Marty??? There is no...

By Stephen Gordon

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Sports roundup: Huskies haven't...

@Tom your last reply is to Jassen yet you seem to...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 11th, 2017 12:18 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Something is going to be built in that lot. The idea...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 11th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close