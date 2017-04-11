Joan Krenzer, 81

Joan Ross Krenzer, 81, of Oak Park, died on March 31, 2017 in the same hospital where she took her first breath. Born at Oak Park Hospital on March 25, 1936, she attended Whittier Elementary School and OPRF High School. She loved growing up in Oak Park with her little sister, Suellen, and taking family road trips all across the country.

She graduated from Knox College, where she met her husband of 57 years, John Krenzer. They raised their family in Oak Park where she enjoyed teaching piano to a multitude of young students.

When she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer 12 years ago, she said, "So this is how it is going to end." Instead, it was the beginning of a wonderful period in her life. She and John traveled and watched their amazing grandchildren grow up. She was happiest when talking to them and hearing about their band programs, sports events, and school anecdotes.

She continued to climb the 260 twisting stairs, Quasimoto-style, up to the top of the carillon at Rockefeller Chapel where, for 30 years, she played music on the bells for all to hear. She and John loved riding their bikes along the lakefront and going to concerts at Millennium Park.

Her favorite things were her family and friends. She always welcomed visitors to her house with open arms, treats, and a personalized chalkboard greeting. She celebrated life's big and small moments, sending special, homemade cards for every occasion. She will be truly missed.

Joan Krenzer was the wife of John; the mother of Julie Krenzer (Glen) Frybarger, John (Alexis Prescott) Krenzer, and the late James Ross Krenzer; the grandmother of Shaina, G, Anna and Jake, and Chase and Chance; the sister of Suellen (Tim) Lee; the aunt of Elsa Lee (Kurt Nilsson) and Tim (Maria) Lee; great-aunt of Kaisa and Olin Nilsson and Alma Lee; and a cousin and friend of many. The family offers a special thanks to Dr. Usha and her team at Rush Medical Center for giving Joan 12 wonderful bonus years.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park, followed by private interment at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Hephzibah Home, www.hephzibahhome.org.