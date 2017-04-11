D200 board president's loss shocks, disappoints

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The failure of Jeff Weissglass, District 200 school board president, to secure reelection on April 4 has some of his colleagues, who were up for their own reelection bids, experiencing a range of emotions. Weissglass came in fifth place among seven active candidates running for four seats on the school board.

Weissglass was separated from sitting board member Tom Cofsky, the fourth-highest vote-getter, by fewer than 400 votes. Incumbent Jackie Moore led the field with about 19 percent of the vote. She was followed by Craig Iseli and Matt Baron, who picked up 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

"I am one of those who was surprised and disappointed [at the election results]," said Moore. "Jeff and I came onto the board at the same time and had worked together on the Collaboration for Early Childhood prior to that and that's where my respect for his beliefs in education started. We campaigned together and I consider him a colleague and a friend."

Moore said that Weissglass's loss creates a "gap of institutional knowledge and a gap of leadership that will need to be filled. But he worked very hard to maintain our board and to make sure we were apprised of things and informed. He also delegated well, so it will be a [smooth] shift."

Cofsky said that he was surprised, "puzzled and kind of at a loss to explain why the election went the way it did," considering Weissglass's strengths as a candidate.

"I'm fortunate to have been able to serve with Jeff," Cofsky added. "I think he was a very dedicated school board member who contributed a lot. We're going to miss him. He did a lot of hard work on behalf of this school district and on behalf of the people in this community. I don't think a lot of it was recognized. He was involved in a lot and I have the utmost respect and appreciation for what he's done."

Iseli, who along with Baron will be among the two newest board members on the seven person board tasked with voting for a new board president, also registered surprise at the results.

"Jeff's loss was a surprise to me and I was a little disappointed in that outcome because he was a big element of the board and he was a leader on the board," Iseli said. "His experience will be missed, but I think the board is still made up of seven very good people and we'll move forward."

When he announced his plans to run for reelection last November, Weissglass touted a series of accomplishments during his one term on the board. First elected in 2013, Weissglass became board president in 2014. Before then, he had served as the board's vice president.

In an email statement sent out Tuesday, Weissglass said that he was disappointed that he would not serve another term but grateful "for the many community members who have expressed their surprise and sadness that I was not re-elected."

"I am particularly frustrated that after taking the risk to lead on the complex pool and facilities issues, my efforts became the focal point for opposition to my candidacy. I remain proud, however, that I helped put the district on firm footing with important new equity and excellence initiatives," he said.

Weissglass emphasized the board's hiring of popular Supt. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, the implementation of what he called an "ambitious strategic plan," and a "sound process for resolving the facilities issue" as some signature achievements that happened during his board presidency.

He also mentioned what may have been less visible achievements that occurred under his watch, such as the reduction of counselor caseloads, the implementation of a 1:1 technology program that gave all students at the high school laptops, increased enrollment of under-represented students in AP and Honors classes, the re-examination of school discipline policies and procedures, and the elimination of fees for low-income students.

The end of Weissglass' first term was dominated by the highly tense public negotiations over the replacement of the high school's two swimming pools. A referendum that called for borrowing up to $25 million to partially fund a $44.4 million facilities plan, which included a new swimming pool and new parking garage, failed by just 28 votes last November.

Jack Davidson and Doug Springer, both D200 board candidates who were closely associated with the campaign against the referendum, ran unsuccessfully for school board seats.

When asked, the elected and reelected board members said that any discussion on who would replace Weissglass as president should be had among their fellow board members.

Two candidates, Christian Chiakulas and Albert Sye, dropped out of the race before the election but their names still appeared on the ballot. Chiakulas still managed to pick up 1,296 votes, good for 3 percent. Sye picked up 729 votes, less than 2 percent.

