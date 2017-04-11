Challengers sweep Oak Park trustee and clerk election

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park has three new village trustees and a new village clerk – none of whom were endorsed by the Village Manager Association (VMA) – marking a possible new direction for village government.

Trustee candidate Dan Moroney took 23.3 percent of the vote, while his running mate, Deno Andrews, had 23.2 percent. Simone Boutet followed with 20.3 percent of the vote total, and unsuccessful VMA incumbents rounded out the field with Peter Barber at 17.6 percent and Glenn Brewer at 15.7 percent.

Vicki Scaman, an independent candidate for village clerk led with 32.7 percent, followed by VMA-backed Lori Malinski at 27.7 percent; Masaru Takiguchi at 17.3 percent; James Robinson-Parran at 12 percent; and Elia Gallegos at 10.3 percent.

A total of 12,330 Oak Park residents cast ballots in the municipal election.

High property taxes, development, specifically the question of whether to allow construction of an 18-story luxury apartment building at the corner of Lake and Forest, were common themes during the campaign.

The newcomers emphasized the need for greater transparency from village government on development issues and more thoughtful development, particularly in the downtown area, where large multi-unit mixed-use developments have begun to pop up over the last few years.

The election also was partly defined by an ongoing challenge to the nominating petition of the three VMA-backed candidates in an effort to block their access to the ballot. The legal challenge was appealed up to the Illinois Supreme Court, but the court did not decide to accept or reject the case prior to the election.

Both Barber and Brewer congratulated their opponents' election-night victory. "They have taken on an awesome responsibility," Brewer said in a telephone interview following the election. He added: "I believe they will be up to the challenge, but time will tell."

Brewer said he still is trying to make sense of the election outcome because "on some level [challengers] ran on a platform of runaway taxes running people out of the village." But at the same time, voters approved two referenda for the elementary school district that will cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

Barber said he was disappointed in the results, noting, "I would have loved to continue representing the people of Oak Park, but I respect that voters wanted a change, and I'm confident that the new folks are going to do as good a job as they can to keep Oak Park moving forward."

Barber said he believed the result was in part a reflection of the political "tone" nationwide for "things to be different."

"I can appreciate where that's coming from," he said.

Andrews and Moroney celebrated their solid Election Day win with supporters at Andrews' fast-food restaurant Felony Franks, 6427 W. North Ave, as the results came in.

"I am humbled that the voters of Oak Park have put their trust in me to serve as trustee," Moroney said in an interview. "It's something I've committed all of myself to for the last six months, and I just look forward to serving … and working on the themes I've talked about during my campaign.

"Those are meaningful intergovernmental collaboration, thoughtful development and committing to Oak Park values."

Andrews thanked supporters and voters, noting that after living 46 years in the village "I've met more Oak Parkers in the last five months than I have in the last 10 years."

"The fact that so many people have put their trust in me and Dan is humbling," he said. "It's really incredible and I look forward to serving, and I really look forward to bringing a high level of fiduciary responsibility to the board, a lot more transparency and communication."

Boutet celebrated the victory at Scratch on Lake restaurant, 733 Lake St., thanking her family, friends and volunteers for their support during the campaign.

"I look forward to the real work which starts now," she said. "The more interesting and fun part is the actual service. I think we're going to be a strong board."

Boutet said she was grateful to incumbent candidates Barber and Brewer "for their years of service to the community, and I hope they will stay engaged in meaningful ways."

