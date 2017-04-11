After election, winning D200 candidates look to equity

" I think our community is ready. It will be challenging because change is hard, but we have to be open and honest in effectively communicating not just what we're doing but why and how it will benefit all of our students."

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

When new, re-elected and incumbent District 200 school board members convene for the first time next month, one of the issues that will be prominent on their radar is equity.

Board Vice President Jackie Moore, who garnered the most votes among the 9 candidates on the ballot on April 4, said that in an interview on Monday that she believes that both the board and the public is ready for action.

"We have looked at disparities in achievement, access to opportunities and our students based on race and income level," she said. "We know where we stand in terms of these issues, we know the numbers, but now it's time to start being intentional in how we'll move forward and diminish the disparities."

Moore, perhaps more than any person on the board, has made equity and the opportunity gap between white and minority students at Oak Park and River Forest High School among her primary concerns.

"I think our community is ready," said Moore, who was first elected to the board in 2013. "It will be challenging because change is hard, but we have to be open and honest in effectively communicating not just what we're doing but why and how it will benefit all of our students."

Board member Tom Cofsky, re-elected on April 4, said that right now the focus on equity is critical to the board's future plans. Cofsky referenced a strategic plan that D200 Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams is working on that will include equity as "a huge component."

Newly elected board member Craig Iseli said that, "from an equity standpoint, we have a lot of good programs at OPRF," but that he would like to see "the outcomes of what we're trying to achieve in equity defined and that the board prioritizes achieving those outcomes."

Newly elected board member Matt Baron, the former Oak Park Public Library board president, said that "equity has been one of my key issues."

"One area that is a big concern is the disparity in the number of black teachers relative to black students," Baron said. "Once that's in line, we can have more success in equity. That's a recurring reality I've been reading and hearing about."

Baron, however, also said that he has an open mind about the definition of equity, before adding that inequities extend beyond matters of race and class.

"River Forest is underrepresented in many respects here," he said. "There are no board members, the turnout [during the election] in River Forest was [low relative to Oak Park]. Those things signal that River Forest is not an equal with Oak Park, which obviously shouldn't be the case.

"That's just one example of keeping an open mind as to what equity means. We have to be mindful of conscious and unconscious slights toward any particular group."

