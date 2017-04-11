A night of swing

The popular jazz vocalist Mardra Thomas, right, performs with the Brooks Middle School student-musicians during the 10th Annual Jazz Night on April 6. The annual event features a range of district talent on full display, including musicians with the Jazz Lab Band, the Jazz Ensemble and vocalists with the school's Barbershop, Beauty Shop and Shoppettes ensembles. | Photos by Steve Scheuring and Caden Scheuring

