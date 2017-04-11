Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
A night of swing

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The popular jazz vocalist Mardra Thomas, right, performs with the Brooks Middle School student-musicians during the 10th Annual Jazz Night on April 6. The annual event features a range of district talent on full display, including musicians with the Jazz Lab Band, the Jazz Ensemble and vocalists with the school's Barbershop, Beauty Shop and Shoppettes ensembles.

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

