A night of swing
The popular jazz vocalist Mardra Thomas, right, performs with the Brooks Middle School student-musicians during the 10th Annual Jazz Night on April 6. The annual event features a range of district talent on full display, including musicians with the Jazz Lab Band, the Jazz Ensemble and vocalists with the school's Barbershop, Beauty Shop and Shoppettes ensembles.
