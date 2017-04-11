Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
A few modest proposals for hiking revenue

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Since there is virtually no chance any more referenda will be approved by Broke Park voters in the next 10 years, here are some revenue enhancement and cost-control suggestions for various governmental units. 

School impact fees: 

A. New construction: occupancy permit fee of $25,000 per child under age 18.

B. Resale: If the buyer has more children under age 18 then the seller pays transfer tax of $25,000 per additional child. 

Either fee can be avoided by contracting to send the child(ren) to private school.

Traffic and parking congestion surcharge:

Village vehicle sticker price is doubled for the second car registered at a given residence and quadrupled for the third vehicle. Fifty, and only 50, additional stickers are available through an annual auction, to be sold to the highest bidders. 

Fire Department surge pricing: 

Hey, we only have so many fire trucks. 

Village employee transportation rationalization program: 

How many non-emergency, village-owned vehicles do you see around Oak Park? How many do you see idle in the village hall lot? How many of them are anywhere near as old as your car? Let's have half as many owned vehicles plus an I-Go contract. 

Also, somebody please explain to me why not one employee of a supposedly eco-leadership municipality is able to bicycle around town now and then on village business. And speaking of fire trucks, is it really necessary to drive a fire engine to Pete's for the firehouse groceries? What do they get, about two blocks to the gallon? 

Border tax: 

20 percent tax on all pizza deliveries originating outside of Broke Park. You claim you buy local — shut up and prove it. 

I have lots more ideas but too many people with arsonist tendencies know where I live. 

Bob Stigger

Oak Park

