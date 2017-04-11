7-Eleven on Chicago Ave. robbed at gunpoint

By Timothy Inklebarger

Oak Park police have reported that the 7-Eleven convenience store at 420 Chicago Ave. was robbed at gunpoint by two men at about 10:30 p.m. on April 6. The men entered the business and one approached the cashier and implied he had a gun. The man then said, "Give me everything in the drawer. I don't want to do this to you," and handed the cashier a white plastic bag and told her to put in the money. The other man held the door for the first man during the robbery. The cashier filled the bag with about $60 from the cash register and the two men then fled eastbound on foot.

Aggravated battery

A Chicago resident driving a CTA bus was the victim of aggravated battery at the corner of Lake Street and Austin Boulevard at 3:40 p.m. on April 4. A woman in her 20s driving a silver 4-door sedan pulled her vehicle in front of a CTA bus that the victim was driving. The offender exited her vehicle, boarded the bus and threw an empty soda bottle at the driver, striking the bus driver in the face. She then fled in her vehicle.

Jameson whiskey thief nabbed

A 38-year-old DeKalb man was arrested at 5:36 p.m. on April 4 at Pete's Fresh Market, 259 Lake St., and charged with stealing three bottles of Jameson whiskey from the Carnival Foods, 824 Lake St., on March 27.

Burglary to motor vehicle

A silver 2009 Nissan Versa was burglarized in the first block of Madison Street sometime between 4 p.m. on April 4 and 9:45 a.m. on April 6. The burglar entered the vehicle by unknown means and stole 10 gospel CDs valued at $50.

Theft

A Bellwood woman was the victim of theft at an ATM in the 6700 block of Roosevelt Road at 1:50 p.m. on April 5. The woman had just withdrawn $100 from the machine when a man pulled up in a black newer model 4-door vehicle and began screaming obscenities and then exited the vehicle. The woman pulled forward without taking her cash out of fear for her safety.

An Oak Park resident was the victim of theft in the 100 block of South Marion Street at about 7:28 a.m. on April 6. The thief, by unknown means stole the victim's purple zipper wallet containing cash, miscellaneous cards and a North Carolina identification card. The estimated loss was $220.

A UPS package containing Olay body lotion was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of South Harvey Avenue sometime around 11 a.m. on April 6.

A women's dark blue Fuji Crosstown 4.0 was stolen from the garage of a residence in the 100 block of South Taylor Avenue between 2 p.m. on March 31 and 3 p.m. on April 3. The estimated loss was $300.

Recovered stolen auto

A black 2003 Ford Explorer that was reported stolen on Feb. 4, 2017, was recovered in the 900 block of West Madison Street at 12:55 a.m. on April 7.

Criminal trespass arrest

A 22-year-old, of the 800 block of South Taylor in Oak Park, was arrested at the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., at 6:33 p.m. on April 5 and charged with criminal trespass to state-supported land. He was held in lieu of bond.

