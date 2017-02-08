Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
L!VE Cafe open for business

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

We caught up with L!VE Cafe owners Darrel and Reesheda Washington. The new space opened its doors for business on Sunday at 163 S. Oak Park Ave., so drop in and give them some love.

Email: tim@oakpark.com

Jackie Smiley Robinson from Oak Park  

Posted: February 8th, 2017 5:27 PM

Oh my!! I am so proud of y'all!! I will be in ASAP!! Starbucks no more! I will have to pack up the Keurig, dust off the old Cuisinart and explore!!

