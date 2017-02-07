Trumped in Trumpville
Letters To The Editor
So here we are in Trumpville
Where the orange-haired jester smirks
And the finalists for cabinet posts
Grin like goblin-ghosts.
And here we are in Trumpville
Where statecraft is a joke
Those to whom he first appealed
Were duped by mirrors and smoke.
So here we are in Trumpville
Where the majority's votes don't count
Where the rich are richly rolling and
Common sense is rout.
And here we are in Trumpville
As his council beats the band
He lies, he cheats, he makes jokes of us:
Will steal the oil, frack the land.
So here we are in Trumpville
Social justice takes its leave
Human rights, civil rights, basic rights
That's the stuff, he believes, we don't need.
And here we are in Trumpville
Where corporate welfare breathes
The high clean air of freedom
Regulations? Gone to seed.
So here we are in Trumpville
As he starts throwing people out
And the "lady of the harbor"
Has begun to wear a shroud.
And here we are in Trumpville
Where the hungry days do lag
And families shiver in the cold
And sleep in garbage bags.
So here we are in Trumpville
Where his name gleams night and day
And the promise of this nation
Is being ratcheted away.
Mary Young
Oak Park
