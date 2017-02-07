Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
49°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Trumped in Trumpville

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

So here we are in Trumpville

Where the orange-haired jester smirks

And the finalists for cabinet posts

Grin like goblin-ghosts.

 

And here we are in Trumpville

Where statecraft is a joke

Those to whom he first appealed

Were duped by mirrors and smoke.

 

So here we are in Trumpville

Where the majority's votes don't count

Where the rich are richly rolling and

Common sense is rout.

 

And here we are in Trumpville

As his council beats the band

He lies, he cheats, he makes jokes of us:

Will steal the oil, frack the land.

 

So here we are in Trumpville

Social justice takes its leave

Human rights, civil rights, basic rights

That's the stuff, he believes, we don't need.

 

And here we are in Trumpville

Where corporate welfare breathes

The high clean air of freedom

Regulations? Gone to seed.

 

So here we are in Trumpville

As he starts throwing people out

And the "lady of the harbor"

Has begun to wear a shroud.

 

And here we are in Trumpville

Where the hungry days do lag

And families shiver in the cold

And sleep in garbage bags.

 

So here we are in Trumpville

Where his name gleams night and day

And the promise of this nation

Is being ratcheted away.

 

Mary Young

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

WROUGHT IRON DINING TABLE

Together with glass top. $99.00 Call 708-488-8755.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once you steal a car, have a hit and run accident with...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:26 AM

On: Cop shoots, kills Glendale Heights...

Always liked Red Hen, and appreciated the investment...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I'm grateful that our Park Board is committed to...

By Pamela Todd

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:00 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Thank you, PDOP, for this proper stance regarding this...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:53 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Yes Faith, it's the rents and the taxes. Same...

By Jim Peterson

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:25 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I will quickly hit your other questions: Yes, the...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: Getting to know you

Ken, assuming your questions are not rhetorical, I...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Getting to know you

Faith: In answer to your question. Because the rents...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:59 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

The Environmental Education Center was built on the...

By Sandy Lentz

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:58 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

I am in support of whatever development the market...

By Josh Vanderberg

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close