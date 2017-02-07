Trumped in Trumpville

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

So here we are in Trumpville

Where the orange-haired jester smirks

And the finalists for cabinet posts

Grin like goblin-ghosts.

And here we are in Trumpville

Where statecraft is a joke

Those to whom he first appealed

Were duped by mirrors and smoke.

So here we are in Trumpville

Where the majority's votes don't count

Where the rich are richly rolling and

Common sense is rout.

And here we are in Trumpville

As his council beats the band

He lies, he cheats, he makes jokes of us:

Will steal the oil, frack the land.

So here we are in Trumpville

Social justice takes its leave

Human rights, civil rights, basic rights

That's the stuff, he believes, we don't need.

And here we are in Trumpville

Where corporate welfare breathes

The high clean air of freedom

Regulations? Gone to seed.

So here we are in Trumpville

As he starts throwing people out

And the "lady of the harbor"

Has begun to wear a shroud.

And here we are in Trumpville

Where the hungry days do lag

And families shiver in the cold

And sleep in garbage bags.

So here we are in Trumpville

Where his name gleams night and day

And the promise of this nation

Is being ratcheted away.

Mary Young

Oak Park