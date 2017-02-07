The red-light camera solution
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Recently you ran two articles about the red-light camera scandal [A street paved with gold, Jan. 11, and Easy money, Jan. 18]. WBEZ also interviewed a local citizen regarding the same subject [Brett McNeil, co-author of our two part series on red-light cameras on Harlem Avenue].
No one had done a survey of the citizens of OP-RF to ask a simple question: Is it commonplace for drivers in our fair community to "pause" but not obey the stop signs or lights?
For an answer to that question, one only need observe and they will discover that almost no one makes a complete stop at traffic control points in either Oak Park or River Forest, except when inhibited by heavy traffic. Not to mention those who "blow through" signs with no hesitation whatsoever.
I visit another suburb, notably Elmhurst, to see if this habit, like a pandemic, has reached further west. Nope! On my many visits to see my grandkids, it is rare to see a "pause" or "blow through." Further study is needed to check north, south and east of our beloved community. Situation ethics might find that if no conflicting traffic is imminent, does the stop sign really exist, like the sound of a tree falling in the woods?
The injustice related to the red-light camera scandal is that just those several points that observe traffic anarchy are rigged and not the hundreds of other control points. So if justice is to be served, either remove those million-dollar producers completely, cutting off funds to what might be considered our contributing to the County of Cook's systemic corruption or monitor every single traffic control point in those towns whose populace is being fleeced.
I say "rip 'em all out" and make our police more observant and occasionally ticket a driver who has made a bad choice.
Of my driving habits: mea culpa!
Jim Ihrig
River Forest
Reader Comments
