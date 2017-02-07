The last night at Home

Why the abode we dwell in is not just called a "house." We need an extra word. That word is "home." | Provided

By Ross Dworman

Contributor

This is our last night at 400 Home. Or, as it has been known more formally to a long line of Blue Cab drivers, lost delivery persons, and first-time guests: 400 Home, the Corner of Home and Washington.

From room to room, snaking through doorways into hallways, up and down stairs, on tables and floors, brown moving boxes are sealed and labeled and stacked. They line up in all sizes. Tall wardrobe boxes, short book boxes, mediums with shoulders of different widths, all looking a little dazed.

A sad selection blankets some, for they will not be going. They are the refugees of downsizing. The others like uncertain emigres, await tomorrow's arrival of the big trucks and big strangers who will cart them off to what may as well be a world away, if in fact only two miles north of 400 Home.

The walls of Home stand stripped now. Gone are the family photos, gone the souvenir snapshots from blue-white Santorini and the gray pacific coast of Washington. De-installed are the pastel canvases, the thickly-layered encaustics, and the boldly-striped wooden panels. They lean against one another, bubble wrapped in nondescript uniformity.

In the kitchen, open cupboard and pantry are slack-jawed to find themselves emptied. The brushed steel face of the refrigerator is denuded of grandchildren, postcards, magnetic silhouettes of New York State and Minnesota, handwritten reminders about faith and groceries. The tiny, magnetic squares of Do-It-Yourself Poetry, Erotic Edition, lie spent somewhere at the bottom of a brown box.

On our last night here, we are steeped in a silence more deep and still than any former, familiar, quiet evening at Home.

It's been a wonderful old house on Home. One that beguiled us from the very start. Its majestic bearing. Its sedate elegance. Its proud, but never prideful, display of yesteryear craftsmanship. A majestic Queen Anne with towering turret and conical spire.

Our first encounter was on a whim. We had turned to Oak Park without anticipation or expectation following many long, trying months searching Chicago. That Sunday afternoon, my wife and I each took a turn through the house on Home while the other remained in the car where our 2-year-old daughter slept aslant in her car seat, cheek to cushion, delicate lids lowered, baby bee-sting lips mildly pulsing with each breath. Might she have been dreaming of her life to come at Home? We each returned to the car, our pulse a little quickened. Though the state of Home that afternoon was somewhat depressed — overgrown outside and gloomy inside (its then family having been sadly upheaved by bankruptcy and divorce) — Home's truth shone through. It had good bones, we agreed. More so, it had a lovely soul.

In 1988 when it first countenanced our occupancy, 400 Home bore us as only its fifth family in a nearly 100-year lineage of bearing families. We were still a start-up family then: young couple, one gangly son, one toddler daughter, one more to come. Since then, Home has sheltered us, warmed us, borne us through. It has tolerated our tinkering, put up with our efforts to restore to it such original character, as best we could discover or imagine.

Sometimes it deigned to reward our paltry efforts with a real show of its stateliness. That very long summer, for instance, when, descaled of blocky, dirt brown asphalt siding, Home's long rows of slender, lapping clapboards emerged, to be restored in shades of green and aqua-marine. It made us proud.

Sometimes, though, it resisted us, fought us, tested our affection for it and our implicit oath to cherish and honor it. It did not always keep out the rain. It did not always stand firmly imporous over the rising tide of a spring melt. In frustration, sometimes we hurled an epithet at it: Old money-pit! we'd cry.

Those were but brief squalls, lovers' spats. For when those dust-ups passed, when power came back on and plaster-flaking ceased, when seeping waters at last receded, we rested once again in the soothing surround of Home.

Love happened here. Made love and found love. Holidays and passageways were celebrated here. Friends were made here; friendship sealed. Joy happened here, expansively filling rooms, as does sunlight streaming through Home's high windows. Sorrow happened here, pensively, under light-diffusing shades and cloaked mirrors. Here passions were discovered and passions pursued. Misadventures and mishaps here were assuaged. Hope and disappointment sang their round here. Here teasing poked; caring probed. Guffaws rose; tears fell.

From time to time, here anger blew out like dust bunnies from baseboard gaps … or were those skittering mice? Here we found solace and solitude as needed. Companionship and encouragement as sought. A family happened here, from its nuclear root sprawling vine-like across clapboard, over fence, blossoming, efflorescing its filial fragrance, bearing fruit, eventually shedding feathery seeds into the far-flinging winds. In short, here life happened.

Tomorrow we close the door on our Home on Home. A door, I feel, not merely to a single, long chapter of our lives but to many, many chapters. We've lived here for 28 years. More years than either of us individually or both of us together have lived anywhere else. More years than we are likely to ever live in any one place again. So it is the hub of our story. The sacred center of us: Homephalos.

Tomorrow we turn from Home & Washington. Around the corner, new and surprising are before us. Good and bad await us. Ahead there lie adventures we have not yet imagined. There, ahead, lie opportunities not to be grasped without an equal and opposite letting go. I know that. I look forward to that.

Still, I will miss my house on Home. I will for the rest of my life be returning to my memory of it, to my crowded mental attic of souvenirs, to my heart's chambers jammed with recollections large and small, all hoarded because all too, too precious to be cast away, castaway.

On this night I am at last sad to leave my house on Home. 400 Home. So in leaving I hope from it just one more thing: That though I will not reside in Home again, Home will ever after reside in me.