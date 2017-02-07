Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Remove 2 signs for every 1 erected

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

In view of President Trump's executive order that two regulations be trashed for every new regulation adopted, I wish to renew my recommendation of last year that Oak Park be required to remove two street signs for every new sign erected. For once, Mr. Trump and I are on the same page. 

Bob Stigger

Oak Park

