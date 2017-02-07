My comments were misrepresented ... again
Opinion
Once again Deb Kadin misrepresents my comments and intentions [New sustainability commission, News, Feb. 1].
In October, I tried to obtain information about the difference between a committee and a commission and how it would affect the sustainability group. As I stated then and will repeat, I am not a fan of unnecessary layers of bureaucracy. But I have always supported the goals of this group. That does not translate to me opposing the sustainability committee.
My comments at our last board meeting were along those lines, not an apology.
The only apology needed is for the Wednesday Journal's continual misrepresentations of what transpires at our board meetings in River Forest. These letters from me to Wednesday Journal are getting repetitive.
Just a bit of advice: Listening to a tape of our meetings and calling the village president for a comment does not make for a very accurate article.
Mike Gibbs
River Forest village trustee
