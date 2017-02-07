Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
49°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Margaret Singleton, 70

Longtime Oak Park resident

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Margaret J. Singleton, 70, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died in her Melrose Park home on Jan. 30, 2017. She was a member of Unity Church of Oak Park, and a longtime employee of the Forest Park Post Office. 

Margaret is survived by her children, James, Jermaine and Meosha (Tughril) Muhammad; her grandchildren Aminah and Ava Muhammud; and her siblings, Dolores Hicks, Patricia McDougal, James Wright, and Betty Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Singleton; her parents, Garfield and Frances Wright; and her siblings, Arthur Wright, Garfield Wright Jr., Mary Jimmerson and Stanley Wright. 

Visitation was held on Feb. 3 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Forest Park. Funeral services were held at Unity Church of Oak Park on Feb. 4, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

FOREST PARK CONDO

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. Hardwood flooring living room/dining room. Freshly painted. 1 assigned parking space. Heat included. $1450 Contact (630)697-2994 or (708)526-3815.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once you steal a car, have a hit and run accident with...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:26 AM

On: Cop shoots, kills Glendale Heights...

Always liked Red Hen, and appreciated the investment...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I'm grateful that our Park Board is committed to...

By Pamela Todd

Posted: February 7th, 2017 11:00 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Thank you, PDOP, for this proper stance regarding this...

By Marty Bracco

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:53 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

Yes Faith, it's the rents and the taxes. Same...

By Jim Peterson

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:25 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

I will quickly hit your other questions: Yes, the...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: Getting to know you

Ken, assuming your questions are not rhetorical, I...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Getting to know you

Faith: In answer to your question. Because the rents...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:59 AM

On: Red Hen in Oak Park closing

The Environmental Education Center was built on the...

By Sandy Lentz

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:58 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

I am in support of whatever development the market...

By Josh Vanderberg

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close