Margaret Singleton, 70
Longtime Oak Park resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Margaret J. Singleton, 70, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died in her Melrose Park home on Jan. 30, 2017. She was a member of Unity Church of Oak Park, and a longtime employee of the Forest Park Post Office.
Margaret is survived by her children, James, Jermaine and Meosha (Tughril) Muhammad; her grandchildren Aminah and Ava Muhammud; and her siblings, Dolores Hicks, Patricia McDougal, James Wright, and Betty Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Singleton; her parents, Garfield and Frances Wright; and her siblings, Arthur Wright, Garfield Wright Jr., Mary Jimmerson and Stanley Wright.
Visitation was held on Feb. 3 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Forest Park. Funeral services were held at Unity Church of Oak Park on Feb. 4, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.
