Mandarin's future at OPRF uncertain

Fine, feathered friend: Jennifer Murtof shows off a rooster to children at Magic Tree Bookstore in Oak Park on Jan. 28, during a celebration of the Chinese New Year. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

This Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster, has fresh relevance for Gabe Darley, 16. The Oak Park and River Forest High School junior took his first trip to China last year as a sophomore in AiLien Hung's Mandarin class. It opened his eyes, he said, to a world he hadn't known existed up until that point.

"When I went there, it was such a radically different environment," said Darley. "It enhanced my understanding of the world, but it also made me realize just how similar people and cultures are across the globe."

Darley said he wants generations of students coming behind him to have an opportunity to learn Mandarin, the largest of at least seven dialect groups spoken in China.

That's a desire, though, that he recently realized can't be taken for granted. Due to declining enrollment levels, the world language elective could get axed next year if enough new students don't register for the class and if enough advanced students who are currently enrolled don't stick with the language through another semester.

"It is very much a wait-and-see kind of thing," said Darley. "Currently, we only have two classes: a first-year class and a combined third- and fourth-year class. Last year, not enough kids signed up, so they [canceled] the second-year course."

Isabelle Picciotti, 17, an OPRF senior who has taken Mandarin for all four years and plans on studying the language in college, said the program has experienced a marked decline in students, but recent outreach efforts last year led to a spike in enrollment among incoming freshmen.

Picciotti said recently a group of students and parents partnered with the Intercultural Montessori Language School in Oak Park to host a Chinese New Year event. Darley said he and other students have also visited middle school lunch periods trying to drum up interest in Mandarin among future OPRF students.

The outreach efforts led to a spike in enrollment last year, with 27 students enrolling in first-year Mandarin. In the years before that, the course had struggled to maintain at least 18 students, the minimum enrollment level that district officials set for most elective courses.

Phil Prale, District 200's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said only 16 students are enrolled in that combined third- and fourth-year class. For the last two years, Prale said, due to declining numbers, the district has offered only two Mandarin classes.

Prale said the Mandarin program, like most electives at the school, is sensitive to enrollment fluctuations, adding that Mandarin is a relatively new language offering that didn't exist at OPRF when he started there about 12 years ago.

"We've ended programs after a time when they no longer draw students," Prale said. "For instance, Russian History has been off the books for a while now. It's not unusual for school districts to have challenges in drawing students and keeping them. Languages, however, tend to persist."

Prale said the district isn't certain about what it will do with Mandarin next year, but laid out a possible scenario in the event sufficient levels aren't met.

"We should support those students who have an interest in continuing in the field. If 20 out of the 27 [in this semester's first-year course] want to continue in Mandarin 3-4 and we don't get enough students to offer Mandarin 1-2 [say 12 students sign up for 1-2], then we may have a conversation about how to staff a single section, for example."

"Most colleges look for at least two years of languages," Prale said, adding that the district is less rigid in its 18-student minimum for juniors and seniors taking capstone classes. "If a capstone class of juniors and seniors ran a little under 18, we'll say we still need to offer it because students have taken the six semesters to get there. We wouldn't want to just take that away from them."

Prale, however, cautioned that rumors of the program's demise may be premature and that the district is exploring ways to generate more interest in Mandarin, a language he said administrators want to keep.

A lot hinges on how many incoming freshmen sign up for the course and how many advanced students stay the course.

"We're in the middle of the course enrollment process now; we're about halfway through," he said.

"Rising seniors will sign up for classes in November. Current freshman are probably already being counseled. The next big push will come from incoming ninth-graders, who we hope will enroll in Mandarin. By mid-February, early March, the district will have a pretty good idea, internally, of where we're headed."

For Picciotti and Darley, future careers may hang in the balance. Darley said his own career trajectory changed when he discovered his passion for the Chinese culture and its unique language.

"My extended family runs a fire truck dispensary business and they sell a lot to international clients and many Chinese-speaking countries," he said. "So I thought taking Mandarin would be useful. Once I started learning it, though, I found out how much I liked it. In inspired me to look at other professional areas. The goal right now is to become a professional translator."

Picciotti said China's growing economic and cultural influence makes the language particularly important.

"China is the second-largest economy in the world and it keeps growing," she said, "so it will be beneficial to students if they have that language skill and cultural knowledge."

